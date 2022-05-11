Melbourne
Get us in your inbox

Baked Barramundi at Lollo
Marriott International

The best hotel dining in Victoria

Looking for more than just a pretty place to lay your head? These hotels are home to some of the state's best dining experiences

Written by Quincy Malesovas
Hotel dining has a reputation for being inferior to standalone restaurants, but these eateries are flipping that narrative entirely on its head. Located in some of Melbourne’s top hotels, they’re all destinations in their own right – whether you’re spending the night or just passing through.

Forget room service and lacklustre risotto under a metal cloche and instead expect four-course meals and degustations to rival any of the city's top restaurants. Added benefit? It's a far shorter commute to bed if you overindulge – and we recommend that you do. 

Speaking of restaurants, here are Melbourne's best for you to eat your way through.

CBD

Miss Mi
Miss Mi

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Asian
  • Melbourne

Mövenpick Hotels (yes, it is the brand behind the ice cream) began in Switzerland and now boasts over 80 boutique properties worldwide. The company recently launched its second Australian location, situated conveniently on the corner of Spencer and Bourke Street. Despite its global reputation, Mövenpick on Spencer has been designed to reflect its unique locale. Throughout the space, you’ll find a display of works by some of the city’s top photographers.

They’ve also brought in up-and-coming chef Esca Khoo to lead the kitchen at their stunning fine diner, Miss Mi. Originally from Malaysia, Khoo uses his platform to highlight Asian and Australian flavours inspired by his heritage and travels. Tuck into an array of unique and punchy dishes like boar sausage with lacto-fermented chilli sauce or crisp plantain fritters topped with banana mousse.

Quincy Malesovas Contributor
Read more
Lollo at the W Hotel
Marriott International

Lollo at the W Hotel

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Melbourne

The W Hotel, Marriott’s upscale sibling, is one of the most exciting luxury accommodations to launch in Melbourne. Starting at over $500 a night, the rooms aren’t cheap, but with its sleek, art-centric fit-out, gold-roofed indoor pool (complete with a poolside bar) and wide array of in-house dining, many would argue W is worth the splurge.

The Flinders hotel has numerous restaurants on-site, each of which holds its own. One of the most notable is Lollo, an Italian-leaning eatery by chef Adam D’Sylva. His rich and hearty duck lasagna, priced at $52 per generous serve, is a show-stopper. There are also a few dishes pulled from his other restaurants including a fragrant red duck curry. Meanwhile, vegetarians cannot pass up the buttery confit tomato tart, finished with Yarra Valley feta.

Quincy Malesovas Contributor
Read more
Book online
Salted Egg at the Quincy Hotel Melbourne
Salted Egg at the Quincy Hotel

Salted Egg at the Quincy Hotel Melbourne

Just a block down from the W you’ll find Quincy, a 29-level hotel hailing from Singapore. The Flinders Lane outpost has maintained the same bright and bold aesthetic the brand’s known for worldwide, with colour-block rooms, a gold-trimmed spiral staircase and a pristine rooftop pool.

Though the hotel is just a stone’s throw from some of the city’s best eateries, its Southeast Asian-inspired restaurant Salted Egg, led by executive chef Adam Woodfield (ex-Chin Chin), may convince you to spend an evening in.

The snacky menu is bursting with flavourful bites like Pacific oysters with red nahm jim, a savoury Thai dipping sauce; or battered and spiced son in law eggs, freshened up with a green mango and herb salad. Pair your fare with fun and fruity cocktails like the Bluesey Busker, which combines bourbon, spiced rum and blueberry galangal, for a solid night.

Quincy Malesovas Contributor
Read more
The 'burbs

Lona Misa at Ovolo South Yarra
Lona Misa Ovolo South Yarra

Lona Misa at Ovolo South Yarra

  • Hotels
  • South Yarra

Ovolo made waves in late 2020 by becoming the first hotel group to go vegetarian across all its locations. With a location in South Yarra, it was only fitting that the brand bring vegan goddess Shannon Martinez in to manage the site’s all-day eatery, Lona Misa.

Day through night, she’s serving a notable selection of Latin American-inspired eats mostly cooked over a Josper grill. If you’re not one for mock meat, try the oyster mushrooms, which come skewered and grilled over hot coals. Otherwise, the shredded “chicken” tamale or the morcilla (a vegan take on blood sausage) are must-haves.

When you’re not indulging in plant-based treats, be sure to visit the bar for its free daily happy hour, wander down to Chapel for some shopping or kick back in one of the hotel’s themed suites – they’re all inspired by classic rock icons.

Quincy Malesovas Contributor
Read more
Check prices
Chido Chido at Mercure Melbourne Doncaster
Chido Chido Mercure Doncaster

Chido Chido at Mercure Melbourne Doncaster

It’s hard to snag a better view of the CBD than you get from the Mercure Hotel in Doncaster. Perched on the top of Doncaster Hill, one of the highest points in metro Melbourne, the site boasts uninterrupted views of the entire city skyline. As if that’s not a reason enough to book a staycation, the hotel is also a short stroll to Doncaster Shopping Center, home to an array of luxury shops, a Village Cinemas and several high-end dining areas.

At the hotel itself, you’ll find Chido Chido, an all-day eatery specialising in Mexican-inspired comfort food (think extra-cheesy chicken and chorizo quesadillas; queso and chipotle-topped elote and blue corn tacos stuffed with chicken, prawns or slow-braised pork). The portions are massive so make sure you arrive with an appetite. But save some room for breakfast – the continental buffet is a highlight for those staying over.

Quincy Malesovas Contributor
Read more

Out of town

Audrey's at the Continental Sorrento
Greg Elms

Audrey's at the Continental Sorrento

  • Hotels
  • Sorrento

The recently refurbished Continental Hotel (colloquially called the Conti) has been one of this year’s most anticipated openings. Now led by chef Scott Pickett and publican Craig Shearer, the 145-year-old limestone hotel is easily Sorrento’s biggest and arguably most exciting entertainment hubs.

In addition to 108 hotel rooms and a spa, the site has 13 distinct eating and drinking destinations including the Conti public bar and beer garden, located at the front of the venue, and Barlow, a speakeasy-style bar and performance space behind it. Upstairs there’s Audrey’s, a seafood-focused fine diner named after Pickett’s grandmother. The $150 set menu includes the likes of grilled abalone skewers, Mornington Peninsula squid with vegan shiitake XO, and a show-stopping rhubarb and apple vacherin for dessert.

Quincy Malesovas Contributor
Read more
The Dining Room at Lancemoore Lindenderry Red Hill
Lancemore Lindenderry Red Hill

The Dining Room at Lancemoore Lindenderry Red Hill

If you’re looking to explore Victoria’s wine country, Red Hill is a great place to start. There are plenty of charming spots to stay while in the area, but the Lancemore Lindenderry is a standout. The pristine white lodging is set on a lush 13 hectares complete with sprawling vineyards, a lake and a tennis court and a cellar door, showcasing the best Lindenderry Wines from the on-site vineyard every Sunday from noon.

To eat, head to the Dining Room, a recently hatted restaurant run by chef Diego Cossio (ex-Gimlet). For $149 a person, you can indulge in a seasonal set menu of housemade bread made with an eight-year-old sourdough starter; salt-baked beetroot with rosella, sheep’s milk curd and rhubarb; and dry-aged Aylesbury duck breast with parsnip and cocoa.

Quincy Malesovas Contributor
Read more

Looking for a stay that's a little more secluded?

Ross Farm, Gippsland
Ross Farn

Ross Farm, Gippsland

This cosy cabin overlooking the Tarwin Valley is designed for year-round relaxation. Immerse yourself in the soothing interior of warm timbers, eucalyptus green, blackened steel and bright brass accents. There's just enough space for two, and you’ll have private access to a Japanese timber bath, outdoor shower, barbecue and full kitchen. If you’re travelling with a larger group, you can book the Dairy or Barn as well to sleep up to 12 in total.

Stay here: for a fusion of Australian bush landscapes and Japanese interior design overlooking the Tarwin Valley.

Read more
Inverloch Glamping Co, Inverloch
Inverloch Glamping Co

Inverloch Glamping Co, Inverloch

If glamping isn’t really your thing, skip the tents and book one of the two beautiful Beach Cabins at Inverloch Glamping Co. These thoughtfully designed and handcrafted spaces look out over green pastures and blue ocean, featuring north-facing windows to admire the local farm life. Each cabin has a queen-sized bed, private ensuite and an outdoor copper rain shower. Warm up by the fire or relax in the sea breeze on the outdoor deck. Oh, and if you’re travelling in late spring, bring a container to pick the abundance of fresh berries ripening around the property.

Stay here: for a coast-meets-farm stay in a chic and thoughtfully designed space.

Read more
Eight Acres, Lakes Entrance
Eight Acres

Eight Acres, Lakes Entrance

The Eight Acres property in Lakes Entrance offers all the privacy of a secluded destination, with the convenience of a short drive into town. You can choose between glamping or two-bedroom cottages on-site, both surrounded by stunning native bushland with plenty of space to roam. The cottages sleep up to four people, with open-plan living and dining, private kitchen, bathroom, fireplace and deck. Want to bring a furry companion? Let the Eight Acres team know ahead of your stay and organise a pet-friendly cabin for an additional fee.

Stay here: for a cosy and convenient pet-friendly stay.

Read more
Dulc Nature Retreat, Halls Gap
Rob Blackburn

Dulc Nature Retreat, Halls Gap

Located in the sublime natural beauty of Halls Gap, the Dulc Nature Retreat cabins are designed to seamlessly blend into the surrounding bushland. They are constructed with rough-sawn timbers, polished concrete, wooden floors and floor-to-ceiling windows, and you’ll feel like you’re at home among the trees here. There are single- or two-storey cabins available, each just a short trip from the Grampians Peak Trail – or a relaxing round of golf at the Halls Gap Golf Club. If you don’t feel like cooking, the local Halls Gap Hotel is within walking distance from the Dulc property.

Stay here: for an immersive trip to the Grampians bushland that will have you sleeping high among the trees.

Read more
The Nest, Point Lonsdale
Photograph: Supplied

The Nest, Point Lonsdale

High on the hill above Point Lonsdale you’ll find the Nest – suspended luxury accommodation offering panoramic views from Portsea to Ocean Grove, Barwon Heads and all the way to the Great Ocean Road. The pods are ideal for couples looking for a private getaway, romantic escape, or a solo place to retreat, unwind and relax surrounded by stunning vistas. Watch the ships sail through the heads, flocks of birds both local and migratory fly directly overhead, stunning sunrises and sunsets and marvel at the night skies from your private deck spa.

Stay here: For a luxury getaway with a unique vantage point over the Great Ocean Road.

Read more
Ocean Grange Homestead, Paynesville
Ocean Grange

Ocean Grange Homestead, Paynesville

When it comes to seclusion, it doesn’t get much more private than “only accessible by boat”. The Ocean Grange Homestead is nestled on a strip of land between 90 Mile Beach and the Gippsland Lakes, surrounded by a national park. Get your aquatic transfer from Paynesville to the stunning refurbished beach house, first built in 1889. With nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, two kitchens, a 10-metre freshwater pool and four-storey tower with viewing deck, Ocean Grange is perfect for a group getaway or family vacation. You can even organise a private chef to cater for your group. And if you feel like exploring the great outdoors, wander walking tracks, admire wildlife or hop aboard the onsite canoes and paddle the lake or beach.

Stay here: for a private, large-group experience catering to up to 22 guests.

Read more
Rivendell Farm Estate, Tambo Upper
Rivendell Farm Estate

Rivendell Farm Estate, Tambo Upper

The stunning Rivendell Farm Estate underwent a complete refurbishment in 2020, updating it to a luxury farm-style accommodation property. Rustic recycled materials and an impressive guest bedroom inside an old concrete water tank give this property an architectural edge. Take in views of the landscape on the verandah, hop inside the hot tub or retreat inside and cosy up by the copper-wood fire. You’ll also find plenty of furry friends on-site – Rivendell is home to chickens, sheep, alpacas and two highland cows. While wandering the property, keep an eye for the veggie gardens, truffle trees, orchard and resident peacock named Blueberry.

Stay here: for an authentic (but elevated) farm experience, complete with peacocks, chickens and veggie gardens.

Read more
The Woods, Ocean Grove
The Woods

The Woods, Ocean Grove

As the name might suggest, you’ll find the Woods tucked away in the tranquil bushland of the Bellarine Peninsula. Gorgeous studio cabins make the perfect home base to explore local wineries, golf courses, shops and beaches – but best of all, you get to sleep among the gum trees. Or if sleeping isn’t enough, take an outside bath amidst the foliage and unwind after a day bike riding or walking around the surrounding woodlands. In the warmer months, you can laze on the balcony with a plate of charcuterie and a glass of locally made wine.

Stay here: for a private base among the gums to explore the Bellarine by day – and relax by night.

Read more
Kangaroo Ridge, Healesville
Visit Victoria

Kangaroo Ridge, Healesville

Each of the secluded cabins at Kangaroo Ridge Retreat offers breathtaking and direct views of the Great Diving Range. Understated interior design allows the surrounding landscape to be the star of the show, with huge floor-to-ceiling glass doors flanking the open living space. For the colder months, soak in the spa bathtub or cosy up by the wood fire. Or wrap up in a blanket and watch the stars from the generous balcony.

Stay here: for an intimate and secluded stay high in the Collidera hinterland.

Read more
