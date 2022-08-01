Score vintage treasures, designer items, crafted goods and op shop finds at the Round She Goes vintage market at Coburg Town Hall. The market features more than 60 stallholders selling handpicked and vintage clothing and accessories for cheap. Stallholders are carefully handpicked by the Round She Goes team so that quality is ensured and prices are kept reasonably low. Shoppers can also expect to find preloved designer goods from the likes of Gorman, Sass and Bide, Miu Miu and more.
Melbourne's markets may not have the same flash façades as the stores along the 'Paris end' of Collins Street, but they're a trove of great designer fashions, books and miscellaneous goodies. From Footscray to Camberwell and everywhere in between, there's a market with exactly what you're looking for (and then some). Grab a tartan trolley on wheels – you're going to need it.