What was once a garish Honda car dealership on Hoddle Street has been turned into a much-needed community precinct. From July 31 until the end of the year (at this stage), the venue will be the new home of the 'Bourne Local Collingwood Artisan Market. The market will be held every last Sunday of the month and is set to feature over 100 stalls of local artists, musicians, local produce, gourmet foodie offerings and creative makers from the community, all in a weather-proof space. Market-goers can also expect specials on offer throughout the seasons, from mulled wine in winter through to green-thumb goods in spring.