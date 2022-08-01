Melbourne
Timeout

A woman sits awaiting customers at a market
Photograph: Sourced

Melbourne's best markets: Clothes, books and bric-a-brac

Get your hands on fashion, junk, books, vinyl and all kind of bric-a-brac

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Melbourne's markets may not have the same flash façades as the stores along the 'Paris end' of Collins Street, but they're a trove of great designer fashions, books and miscellaneous goodies. From Footscray to Camberwell and everywhere in between, there's a market with exactly what you're looking for (and then some). Grab a tartan trolley on wheels – you're going to need it.

After fresh produce? Plan a visit to Melbourne's best food and drink markets and farmers' markets. For all things craft and design, check out these specialised arty markets

Fill your home and your closet at Melbourne's best markest

Round She Goes Market
Photograph: Supplied

1. Round She Goes Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets
  • Coburg

Score vintage treasures, designer items, crafted goods and op shop finds at the Round She Goes vintage market at Coburg Town Hall. The market features more than 60 stallholders selling handpicked and vintage clothing and accessories for cheap. Stallholders are carefully handpicked by the Round She Goes team so that quality is ensured and prices are kept reasonably low. Shoppers can also expect to find preloved designer goods from the likes of Gorman, Sass and Bide, Miu Miu and more.

Camberwell Sunday Market
Photograph: Creative Commons

2. Camberwell Sunday Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets
  • Camberwell

The weekly Camberwell Market is undoubtedly Melbourne’s biggest marketplace for pre-loved wares, with close to 400 stalls in total. From the most delicate string of vintage pearls to hardwood furniture, you and your home can get a reasonably cheap makeover from one Sunday morning's worth of rummaging. You might not think you need silver-sequinned glam rock boots, but just wait until you're trying them on, piping hot jam doughnut in the other hand.

Melbourne Book Market

3. Melbourne Book Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets
  • Melbourne

The famous weekly Fed Square book market shut up shop in 2017, much to the despair of Melbourne's bibliophile community. But the closure was only a temporary one, with the free market reopening at Abbotsford Convent in 2018. Whether you eat, sleep and breathe books or are just curious, the market has a vast selection of new and second-hand titles to browse. Tweed jackets are encouraged, but not compulsory. 

Footscray Finds
Photograph: Anthony Strong

4. Footscray Finds

  • Things to do
  • Markets

If you love Camberwell Market's flea market every Sunday, you'll love Footscray Finds. It shuts during the winter, but when it's open, this monthly market is absolutely bursting with vendors. It's located in the car park of Footscray Library in the heart of Footscray's shopping area and is set up similarly to Camberwell Market, with a combination of stalls and car boots. Stalls are different each month, but you can expect everything vintage clothing, locally designed and made goods and homewares, vinyl records and even locally grown fresh produce. 

Queen Victoria Market

5. Queen Victoria Market

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne

A sprawling carnival of musicians, doughnut vans, and eight-year-old fruit vendors belting out their best hawker cries, this is Melbourne’s closest relation to the London Borough Markets. As well as the permanent shops selling deli goods, hand-pulled candy canes, fish and fowl, temporary stands spruik organic wines, live ducklings and designer clothes of questionable authenticity.

Crft*wrk
Photograph: Crft*wrk

6. Crft*wrk

  • Shopping
  • Markets
  • Melbourne

Curated by the team behind Fitzroy’s popular and long-running The Rose Street Artists’ Market, the pop up delivers an inspiring range of bespoke and unique wares, works and pieces made by locals. Pick up a few new pieces for your home including handmade, small-batch ceramics from Made By Ness, or some artisan handcrafted jewellery from Mediya Jewellery. Head to Queen Victoria Market's open air buildings, at the rear of K and L sheds, on the last Saturday of each month to check out Crft*wrk. 

'Bourne Local Collingwood Artisan Market
'Bourne Local

7. 'Bourne Local Collingwood Artisan Market

  • Art
  • Design
  • Collingwood

What was once a garish Honda car dealership on Hoddle Street has been turned into a much-needed community precinct. From July 31 until the end of the year (at this stage), the venue will be the new home of the 'Bourne Local Collingwood Artisan Market. The market will be held every last Sunday of the month and is set to feature over 100 stalls of local artists, musicians, local produce, gourmet foodie offerings and creative makers from the community, all in a weather-proof space. Market-goers can also expect specials on offer throughout the seasons, from mulled wine in winter through to green-thumb goods in spring. 

Hawthorn Makers Market
Photograph: Hawthorn Makers Market

8. Hawthorn Makers Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets
  • Hawthorn

Established in 1979 and held on the first Sunday of every month, the Hawthorn Craft Market evolved into the Hawthorn Makers Market after almost 40 years as one of Melbourne's most loved markets. This monthly market is a true all-rounder. It's renowned for the quality of its handcrafted jewellery, cards, accessories and homewares, but is also known for selling handy items for the garden, as well as homebaked treats. Head along to Hawthorn Arts Centre from 10am to 3pm to peruse more than 70 stallholders.

More markets for your calendar

