A store dedicated to promoting the best in home gadgets and designs from Australia and abroad, this could be the perfect pit-stop for that “what do I get someone who has it all?” mission. From designer salt and pepper shakers, cushions, toothbrush holders to bins, there are 4000-plus products to hand. Don’t worry – you can always search their website beforehand, by designer, brand or object.
While Carlton's best known for its restaurants, the inner north suburb is actually a decent spot for some retail therapy. From the classic Readings bookstore, to the very niche Lord Uke ukelele store, there's plenty to places to drop a few dollars. We've picked out some of our favourite shops below.
