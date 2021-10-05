Melbourne
The interior of Gewürzhaus, a store in Carlton

Shopper's guide to Carlton

Walk off that pasta by browsing the best shops that Carlton has to offer

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
While Carlton's best known for its restaurants, the inner north suburb is actually a decent spot for some retail therapy. From the classic Readings bookstore, to the very niche Lord Uke ukelele store, there's plenty to places to drop a few dollars. We've picked out some of our favourite shops below.

Worked up an appetite? Check out Time Out's guide to Lygon Street's best restaurants. And perhaps over dinner you can quiz your mates on some Carlton trivia.

The best shops in Carlton

Make Designed Objects

1. Make Designed Objects

A store dedicated to promoting the best in home gadgets and designs from Australia and abroad, this could be the perfect pit-stop for that “what do I get someone who has it all?” mission. From designer salt and pepper shakers, cushions, toothbrush holders to bins, there are 4000-plus products to hand. Don’t worry – you can always search their website beforehand, by designer, brand or object.

Read more
Music Swop Shop

2. Music Swop Shop

This musician’s haunt on the corners of Lygon and Elgin Streets has been accumulating vintage, collectable and rare musical treats for nigh-on 25 years, which is why so many bands pay a visit when in town. As the name suggests, it specialises in second-hand stock – and not just electric gear; you can pick up brass and woodwind instruments, not to mention mandolins, banjos, accordions and fiddles. The staff are also pretty nifty with repair jobs, so you can take along that three-stringed, busted acoustic that’s been languishing in the corner of your room for eons.

Read more
Gewürzhaus

3. Gewürzhaus

From house-made curry blends and artisanal salts to loose-leaf teas, Gewürzhaus is like a candy store for the spice-lover. You'll find all sorts of spices, from the basics to mixes like 'Christmas Roast' to 'Apple Pie', as well as tea blends and hot chocolate mixes.

Read more
Mecca Cosmetica

4. Mecca Cosmetica

The place to go if you’re serious about your skin care, cosmetics and hair care. Get cult beauty products by Nars, Sunday Riley, Stila, and French classic La Mer. Not so sure what to get? The friendly staff are always on hand to help you out with their encyclopaedic knowledge on all things beauty.
Read more
Readings

5. Readings

Readings' Carlton outpost is the bookstore chain's first shop to open in Melbourne. Opening in 1969, the bookstore has stayed on Lygon Street since its inception. Get anything from fiction book, cookbooks, coffee table tomes, children's book, to CDs, vinyls, and gifts from this Lygon Street institution.
Read more
More of Melbourne's best shopping

