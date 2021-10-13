The best seafood delivery and fishmongers in Melbourne

Clamms Seafood
Delivery? Yes, via the website.
Clamms Seafood has fast become a household name. What started as a fish and chippery in St Kilda decades ago is now a wholesale fishmonger. The company has since exclusively serviced some of Melbourne’s finest restaurants including the likes of Attica, Brae, Stokehouse, France Soir and Andrew McConnell’s eateries (Supernormal, Cumulus Inc and more). But since the pandemic struck in 2020, the company started offering its premium seafood products to the public, and now you can have them delivered to your door.