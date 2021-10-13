Melbourne
The Fishmonger's Son
Photograph: Parker Blain

The best seafood delivery and fishmongers in Melbourne

It's o-fish-al, these are the best spots to source the freshest seafood money can buy

Written by
Rushani Epa
With the weather warming up it's time to place your Dutch oven at the back of the shelf, and bring on the season of the barbecue. All that's missing is a shrimp, or some other form of seafood to layer on top and grill away. 

We're lucky in Melbourne as some of the city's finest fishmongers are now delivering to your door. This means freshly shucked oysters, filleted fish, sashimi, uni and more at our beck and call. Check out our guide to nine of Melbourne's best fishmongers and happy ordering.

RECOMMENDED: The best public barbecue spots in Melbourne.

The best seafood in Melbourne

Clamms Seafood
Photograph: Instagram/clammsseafood

Clamms Seafood

Delivery? Yes, via the website.

Clamms Seafood has fast become a household name. What started as a fish and chippery in St Kilda decades ago is now a wholesale fishmonger. The company has since exclusively serviced some of Melbourne’s finest restaurants including the likes of Attica, Brae, Stokehouse, France Soir and Andrew McConnell’s eateries (Supernormal, Cumulus Inc and more). But since the pandemic struck in 2020, the company started offering its premium seafood products to the public, and now you can have them delivered to your door. 

Ocean Made
Photograph: Creative Commons/Pixabay

Ocean Made

Delivery? Yes, via the website.

Ocean Made is another upscale supplier that has also supplied its goods to Attica, in addition to fine diners Maha and Ides. Ocean Made’s range of seafood is sourced fresh directly from local farms and at the markets every day. Now in addition to its shopfront in Collingwood, the company is offering delivery to the general public. Take advantage of anything from scampi caviar to fresh salmon.

The Fishmonger's Son
Photograph: Parker Blain

The Fishmonger's Son

Delivery? Yes, via YourGrocer.

Konstantinos Yotis was one of Melbourne’s most renowned fishmongers, and the Fishmonger’s Son was created in tribute to him by his son Anthony Yotis. The shop stocks everything from fresh to preserved or pickled fish in an inviting deli-style setting. Now you can shop its offering online and sample anything from whole calamari to premium smoked salmon.

Uni Boom Boom
Photograph: Parker Blain

Uni Boom Boom

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Glen Waverley

Delivery? Yes, via the website.

As the name suggests, this is where to go for all your sea urchin needs. The venue also offers uncooked dishes like premium sashimi or chirashi sushi along with cooked bento boxes. It sometimes even offers geoduck (a giant, snail-like clam) hot pot with all the trimmings. Check out its outposts in Glen Waverley and Ringwood and thank us later.

Read more
Book online
Richmond Oysters

Richmond Oysters

  • Restaurants
  • Richmond

Delivery? Yes, via the website.

Like diamonds and crystal glassware, oysters add old-school glamour to any celebration. They’ll never go out of fashion. Plus, if you order them from Richmond Oysters, you can get them delivered to your door pre-shucked; all you need to do is slice some lemons, find some Tabasco or rustle up a mignonette sauce.

Read more
Book online
The Fish Shoppe
Photograph: Instagram/thefishshoppe

The Fish Shoppe

Delivery? Yes, via YourGrocer.

Originally a stall at South Melbourne Market, the Fish Shoppe has been so successful it’s now opened up a shopfront in Collingwood.  The venue prides itself on offering sustainable, ethical and traceable seafood – and this extends to its compostable packaging, too. Browse its offering via YourGrocer and try the likes of live mussels, freshly cooked lobsters, whitebait and more.

Claringbold's Seafoods
Photograph: Instagram/happiness.is.food

Claringbold's Seafoods

Delivery? Yes, via YourGrocer.

Claringbold’s is one of the oldest fishmongers in Melbourne, and stallholders at Prahran Market. Started in 1909, the venue has long supplied the public with some of the city’s best, freshest seafood, with a strong focus on locally-sourced, Australian goods. Come here for anything from the southern rock lobster to wild Alaskan sockeye salmon. If you’re visiting in-store, you can also take advantage of its sashimi and sushi bar, too. 

D&K Live Seafood
Photograph: Supplied

D&K Live Seafood

Delivery? No.

D&K Live Seafood’s claim to fame is that it’s home to Australia’s biggest array of live seafood. Situated in the heart of Footscray, this is where people flock from all across the city to get their hands on some of the freshest (or frozen) seafood at affordable prices. Find the likes of periwinkles, Tasmanian sea urchins or Moreton Bay bugs. If you can’t find what you’re after, owner Van can try and source it for you.

Unit 3/28A Leeds St, Footscray.

Fish Harbour
Photograph: Supplied

Fish Harbour

Delivery? No.

Carnegie locals love Fish Harbour. The southside fishmonger offers a wide range of seafood at reasonable prices and the staff are always happy to answer any questions. Shop in-store for anything from housemade salmon patties to oysters and caviar.

2 Koornang Rd, Carnegie.

