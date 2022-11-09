Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Break Room
Photograph: Supplied

Alternative Christmas party ideas in Melbourne

Want to spice up your end-of-year celebration? Try these out-of-the-ordinary ideas this festive season

Rebecca Russo
Written by
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

The end of 2022 is nigh, and boy do we all deserve to blow off some steam. The December piss-up is a long-held Aussie tradition, but if you're looking to spice up your celebration this year, we've compiled a list of alternative Christmas party ideas to try. Grab your work buddies and give these a go. 

Finish it off with a drink at one of Melbourne’s best rooftop bars before planning something to eat at these excellent restaurants.

Top alternative Christmas party ideas in Melbourne

Zero Latency

Zero Latency

  • Things to do
  • North Melbourne

Situated a zombie's lurch from Macauley station, Zero Latency specialises in multiplayer, free-roam (meaning no pesky wires) VR games, where up to eight players work together to explore alien worlds, investigate strange disturbances on spaceships and – yes, Walking Dead fans – battle hordes of the undead. It's spooky and loads of fun. There are eight different games to play, and you can pick which one scares you the most via the website.

Read more
Book online
GoBoat
Photograph: Supplied

GoBoat

  • Things to do
  • Southbank

You’ve had lunch by the river, now try lunch on the river. GoBoat is an electric boat hire service currently running in Melbourne that makes it super easy to have picnics asea (well, a river in this case). GoBoat’s five-metre-long boats seat up to eight people and don’t need a boating licence to operate. The best part? They come equipped with a built-in wooden picnic table in the middle of the boat.

Read more
Advertising
Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq
Photograph: Supplied

Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Docklands

Who says arcades are just for kids? Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq has landed in Melbourne to satisfy your whimsical kidult desires. The entire complex is decked out with nostalgia-inducing ways to entertain yourself, from arcade games to theme park rides. Challenge your mates to a round of Mario Kart or hit the road for real (sort of) with a turn on the Dodgem Cars. There are dozens of arcade games to try out, as well as bowling and an interactive XD motion theatre. Playing the games will earn you tickets just like in a real arcade, which you can then redeem for zany prizes.

Read more
Buy ticket
Adventure Park Geelong
Photograph: Adventure Park Geelong/Supplied

Adventure Park Geelong

  • Attractions
  • Theme parks

Adventure Park is the place to go when you want some waterside fun. There are plenty of waterslides, kids' rides or family activities like go-karting or mini-golf. For the thrillseekers (or the foolish) there is the Tornado, which opened in late 2017. The biggest and longest waterslide of its kind in the state, this beast will drop you down from the 24-metre tower through the snaking slides. You'll even experience moments of zero gravity weightlessness! The newest ride to date, however, is the Tsunami – the Tornado's sister slide and the only triple funnel waterslide in Victoria. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Maniax

Maniax

  • Things to do
  • Abbotsford

Melbourne, welcome to the world of axe-throwing. After winning hearts in Sydney, Maniax opened in Abbotsford in 2018 to the delight of all those who want to have fun or blow off some steam, Viking-style. The concept is pretty simple. Pick up an axe, aim carefully, and lob it at a target. Maniax recommends that you book in groups for a two-hour session, where you'll receive one-on-one coaching session then taken through a series of tournaments to find out who is deadliest with a raw steel axe.

Read more
Book online
The Break Room
Photograph: Supplied

The Break Room

  • Things to do
  • Sports
  • Collingwood

Vent all your anger safely at the Break Room, a venue that openly encourages you to destroy objects. Suit up, grab a baseball bat and head into the rooms, where you can throw, bash, smash and break plates and glassware. You can even bring your own items to smash if you’ve always wanted to destroy a certain something (the most popular items to smash in such rooms worldwide are printers – but just make sure no one sees you stealing it from work).

Read more
Book online
Advertising
An outdoor cinema

An outdoor cinema

  • Film
  • Outdoor cinema

 

We can't explain why, but movies are way better when you watch them outside. Perhaps it's the combination of fresh air, beautiful scenery and the opportunity to bring your own snacks along. These are our top picks of alfresco cinemas in Melbourne. 

 

Read more

Want more?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.