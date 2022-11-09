Situated a zombie's lurch from Macauley station, Zero Latency specialises in multiplayer, free-roam (meaning no pesky wires) VR games, where up to eight players work together to explore alien worlds, investigate strange disturbances on spaceships and – yes, Walking Dead fans – battle hordes of the undead. It's spooky and loads of fun. There are eight different games to play, and you can pick which one scares you the most via the website.
The end of 2022 is nigh, and boy do we all deserve to blow off some steam. The December piss-up is a long-held Aussie tradition, but if you're looking to spice up your celebration this year, we've compiled a list of alternative Christmas party ideas to try. Grab your work buddies and give these a go.