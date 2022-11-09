Adventure Park is the place to go when you want some waterside fun. There are plenty of waterslides, kids' rides or family activities like go-karting or mini-golf. For the thrillseekers (or the foolish) there is the Tornado, which opened in late 2017. The biggest and longest waterslide of its kind in the state, this beast will drop you down from the 24-metre tower through the snaking slides. You'll even experience moments of zero gravity weightlessness! The newest ride to date, however, is the Tsunami – the Tornado's sister slide and the only triple funnel waterslide in Victoria.