Join this culinary tour de force for a long lunch and support India during its Covid-19 crisis

Some of Melbourne's most respected hospitality figures have teamed up to offer a fundraiser lunch with a difference to offer aid to India as it struggles with the current health crisis.

Big-name chefs such as Shannon Martinez (Smith & Daughters), Helly Raichura (Enter via Laundry), Nabil Ansari (Sunda), Tom Sarafian (Bar Saracen), Matt Wilkinson (Montalto, Four Pillars Gin) and Kay-Lene Tan (Tonka, Coda) will curate an assortment of entrees, mains and alternating desserts for the three-course lunch on Sunday, June 6 and cater to up to 200 people.

Daawat – Fundraiser for India will be hosted by legendary food writer, chef and upcoming cooking-school owner Tony Tan alongside revered food critic and creative director of the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Pat Nourse.

The event has been curated by Mischa Tropp, head chef at Indian diner Ish and founder of We are Kerala, along with Anou Khanijou from marketing agency Anouconcept, with both having close ties to the nation.

“Having spent most of 2020 in Bombay I witnessed firsthand the devastating impact the pandemic has had on India. As the situation continues to deteriorate rapidly, I have felt compelled to do something. I feel privileged to be in the situation that I am, where I am able to combine forces with the Australian Indian community and support a very worthy cause," says Tropp.

The four-hour lunch will donate all proceeds from ticket sales (including on-the-day donations) via the Victorian Indian Community Charitable Trust to an international NGO that continues to supply the nation with much-needed oxygen concentrators, Khalsa Aid. And drinks have generously been donated by Avani Wines, Bodriggy Brewing Co, Four Pillars Gin, and Capi to name a few, with products and resources donated to support the event by Point Leo Estate, St. David’s Dairy, North Carlton Meats, Ocean Made, Senselle Foods, Dann Event Hire and Refresh Hospitality.

Daawat – Fundraiser for India will take place on Sunday, June 6 from 12.45pm at Two Ton Max, 124 Langford Street, North Melbourne. Tickets are $120 plus booking fee per person here, and drinks will be available at an additional price.