How to celebrate Thanksgiving in Melbourne

There's something very nice about Thanksgiving. There are no presents, so that sense of obligation isn't there. Everything is smothered in butter. And everyone present has to go around the table and say what they're thankful for. Even Australians who are pathologically opposed to sincerity can admit there's plenty to be thankful for this year, as we finally emerge from a long, dark winter.

Americans and Canadians living in Melbourne won't be heading home for visits anytime soon, though, so we've come up with a way to re-create the Thanksgiving experience right here in Melbourne. Current restrictions mean a giant feast at home for dozens of your nearest and dearest is off the cards, but that doesn't mean you can't get into the thankful spirit.

