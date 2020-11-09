How to celebrate Thanksgiving in Melbourne
Americans and Canadians living in Melbourne won't be getting home for Thanksgiving, but here's how to celebrate here
There's something very nice about Thanksgiving. There are no presents, so that sense of obligation isn't there. Everything is smothered in butter. And everyone present has to go around the table and say what they're thankful for. Even Australians who are pathologically opposed to sincerity can admit there's plenty to be thankful for this year, as we finally emerge from a long, dark winter.
Americans and Canadians living in Melbourne won't be heading home for visits anytime soon, though, so we've come up with a way to re-create the Thanksgiving experience right here in Melbourne. Current restrictions mean a giant feast at home for dozens of your nearest and dearest is off the cards, but that doesn't mean you can't get into the thankful spirit.
Have an outdoor gathering
You can't accommodate all your friends and family in your home at the moment, but you can host a much bigger party outside. Cook your turkey at home and reheat it on one of Melbourne's many free gas barbecues. Read on for some of our favourite spots.
Go out for American barbecue
Forego the traditional Thanksgiving foods and lean into American joints like Fancy Hanks and Meatmaiden. When you're craving some Southern-style barbecue action, head to these Melbourne hot spots dishing up brisket, wings, ribs and all the sides.
Stock up on American or Canadian beer
You really don’t have to look very hard to pick up a decent beer these days. Every corner store and chain liquor retailer will have a selection of something worth your time. But finding those goldmines of great beers, encyclopedic staff knowledge and a bit of ambience can be tough, so we’ve done the hard yards for you and picked the best crafty bottle shops around Melbourne.
Have a potluck picnic
You don't need hot turkey and mashed potatoes to be thankful. Hit up one of our favourite picnic spots, ask your friends to bring a dish, and enjoy a springtime Thanksgiving, Australia-style.
Order a turkey from a local butcher
If you're going traditional, make sure you order a turkey from one of our favourite butchers well in advance. Most butchers don't stock whole turkeys until December, but almost all can get turkeys in with a week or so notice. Pro tip: ask your butcher to cut the bird into pieces, or at the very least, spatchcock it. You will not get the Normal Rockwell-style whole bird moment. You will get actually cooked turkey, for once.
Stock up on American goods at USA Foods
USA Foods is the closest Melbourne has to Willy Wonka's factory, with American candy of all kinds, hot sauces, breakfast cereals, hard-to-source Mexican ingredients and more. Most importantly for Thanksgiving purposes, they sell cornbread mix, premade pie crusts and pumpkin in a can. Yes, of course it's Libby's.
Leave the feast prep to the experts at Le Bon Ton
Want a proper American feast but don't want to turn on your oven? Leave it to the purveyors of fine soul food at Le Bon Ton. With numbers limited at the moment, you should make sure you book nice and early for Thanksgiving festivities.
Make yourself a Thanksgiving cockail
American craft distillery-made Westward whiskey is now available in Australia, and it would go perfectly in a Thanksgiving-y cocktail like an Old Fashioned (or you can just leave the Old Fashioneds to the experts and hit up one of these Melbourne bars).
Westward has created this recipe for the ultimate Thanksgiving Old Fashioned:
Ingredients:
60mL / 2oz single-malt whiskey
8mL / 0.25oz chai tea syrup (Monin makes one, or you could make it yourself)
Dash of bitters
Cinnamon quill
Method:
1. Pour the whiskey, chai tea syrup and bitters into a mixing glass and stir
2. Pour into an Old Fashioned rocks glass on a large cube
3. Garnish with a cinnamon quill
Or just sip a wholly Thanksgiving-y whisky
Don't want to mess around with making a cocktail? If you want a whisky that embodies the Thanksgiving flavours of cinnamon, raisin, nutmeg and orange peel, get your hands on a bottle of Lark's Christmas Cask 2020. The Tasmanian distillery's limited-edition whisky is described as 'Christmas in a glass', but we're pretty sure it would be just the thing after a Thanksgiving feast, too.
