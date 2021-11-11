Many people have been opting for a plastic tree that can be reused year after year in the hopes that they are saving several live trees from getting the axe. But according to the Guardian, live trees are still the more environmentally friendly option. If you end up recycling or replanting your live tree, the carbon footprint becomes negligible or even negative, whereas manufacturing a plastic tree produces around 40kg of greenhouse gas emissions. Plus, the plastic used for these trees is often difficult, if not impossible, to recycle when it comes to the end of its life. Opt for a live Christmas tree from these local tree farms instead — many of them have also committed to planting two trees for every single tree that they cut down.
As the big day approaches and you start to prepare for all of the festivities that come with it, consider making a few switches that will ensure your Christmas celebrations do as little harm to our planet as possible. Your Christmas will be just as fun, but minus the negative impact on the environment.
From mindful shopping suggestions to simple replacements for things like wrapping paper and traditional Christmas lights, these recommendations will help you host a fun and green Christmas.
