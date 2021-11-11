The most wonderful time of the year is often not very environmentally friendly, but there are heaps of ways to change that

As the big day approaches and you start to prepare for all of the festivities that come with it, consider making a few switches that will ensure your Christmas celebrations do as little harm to our planet as possible. Your Christmas will be just as fun, but minus the negative impact on the environment.

From mindful shopping suggestions to simple replacements for things like wrapping paper and traditional Christmas lights, these recommendations will help you host a fun and green Christmas.

Looking for ways to give back to your community over the holidays? We've rounded up 12 ways you can spread some cheer.