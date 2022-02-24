If you've been daydreaming about your next adventure, Wotif just announced its roundup of the top ten Australian towns to visit. Taking the top spot is Launceston, but three Victorian spots have made the cut: Yarra Valley, Bright and Halls Gap.

From gorgeous vineyard-laden valleys, picturesque alpine peaks and hiking bases that lead to craggy adventures, there's heaps to see. To help you decide which one is best suited for your next road trip, we've rounded them up below with our best suggestions and guides to each area.

Yarra Valley

Photograph: Supplied

Taking the fourth spot on Wotif's list is Melbourne's very own world-class wine region, located just an hour's drive outside of the CBD. Its close proximity makes it perfect for a day trip, and on top of delicious wineries, there are also heaps of parks, walking trails, art galleries and more to explore in the area.

Enjoy delicious cool-climate drops – minus the stress of finding a designated driver – with one of these guided tours of the Yarra Valley's top wineries, or book in for a one-hour sunrise tour of the bucolic landscape via hot air balloon with Global Ballooning. Looking for a nearby weekend escape? Make planning easy with our guide to the best places to see, stay, eat and drink in the area.

Bright

Photograph: Supplied

In sixth place is Bright, a quaint town with fewer than 3,000 people located in Victoria's verdant High Country. If you're driving along the Great Alpine Road, stop off at the independent, family-owned craft brewery Bright Brewery. The beers are made with fresh mountain water, and there's always a rotating cast of delicious seasonal brews to try. If gin is more your thing, visit Reed and Co Distillery for tastings and as many gin-based cocktails as your heart desires.

It is quite a drive, so if you're planning a visit it might be worth staying for a full weekend. For recommendations on the best places to stay, eat, drink and visit, check out our guide to Victoria's High Country.

Halls Gap

Photograph: Supplied

Coming in at eighth place is Halls Gap, a tourist village located in the heart of the Grampians National Park. If you're a thrill-seeker or love the great outdoors, take the plunge and try the 13-day, 160-kilometre hike across the Grampians Peaks Trail that starts in Halls Gaps and offers panoramic views of the region.

For those after a slightly easier adventure, try a 2.3-kilometre walking track from Halls Gap to the Venus Baths to take a dip in the swimming hole's fresh mountain waters. The region is perfect for an off-the-grid getaway from the hustle and bustle of daily life, and if you need tips on how to spend your weekend, check out our guide to the best places to eat, drink, stay and visit.

Looking for more Victorian escapes? Check out our guides to the Mornington Peninsula and the Great Ocean Road. Got a four-legged pal who's itching for a well-deserved holiday? Here are our favourite dog-friendly getaways from Melbourne.