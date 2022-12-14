Five epic secret swimming spots around Melbourne

Crowds will always head to MacKenzie Falls for some water action in the craggy Grampians region of Victoria. But if you’re wanting to actually take a dip in those fresh mountain waters, best to head to Venus Baths for a cool and refreshing water hole experience. The best part? You can access it from Halls Gap via an easy 2.3 kilometre walking track.
When the mercury rises this summer, there’s nothing quite like a relaxing swim in a cool, clear swimming hole surrounded by nature. If your mates have well and truly done the beach thing, a visit to one of these little-known swimming holes is the kind of outing they won't forget in a hurry. Round them up and hit the road.