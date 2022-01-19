NYC’s 10 best hidden restaurants

New York City’s best restaurants include places with things to see (and to Instagram!), new spots where you can be seen and semi-obscured spaces with hush-hush themes. Like speakeasy-inspired bars, that last category's destinations have the appearance of exclusivity by way of hidden doorways, fake-out facades and staircases this way and that.

Some are a little less discrete than in years past with the recent addition of outdoor dining, brisk takeout business, or simply time, but the spirit of secrecy can still be a fun departure from the norm. So break out the magnifying glass and wind your way to NYC’s best hidden restaurants.

RECOMMENDED: Find more of the best restaurants in NYC