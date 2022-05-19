New York
The Skylark
New frozen cocktails to sip this season in NYC

These icy additions to NYC include frozen margaritas, daiquiris and creative inventions.

Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Like the haunting 1997 song turned brick-and-mortar resort chain, frozen cocktails are a "state of mind." They’re also drinks, but you can enjoy them at any time. Some sensational restaurants and bars, places that truly embrace and promote the real meaning of fun, serve them year-round, but availability surges in spring and summer. Many of New York city’s all-time best frozen margaritas, cosmos, coladas and creative creations are on menus right now, and some brand new icy options are available at recently opened spots and old favorites, too. So start planning your warm-weather imbibing now with the city’s latest frozen drinks. 

NYC's new frozen cocktails to sip this season

The Confetti at The Skylark
The Confetti at The Skylark

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

The recently reopened Skylark has four new photogenic frozens for the season and the Confetti is the most Instagrammable of them all. The ambitious mix blends blue curaçao, rosé, St-Germain, cranberry Juice and simple syrup for assured sweetness and tops the tie dye-effect result with whipped cream and sprinkles. It’s almost enough to compete with the NYC skyline views from the bar’s 30th floor perch. 

The Lisa Frank Experience at Elsa

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Cobble Hill
  • price 2 of 4

Popular Atlantic Avenue cocktail spot Elsa has a novel frosty libation that 90s kids and nostalgia seekers of all ages will love. The Lisa Frank Experience is made with ​​gin, blueberry, lemon and lime, simple syrup, cassis, oat milk and cinnamon. It goes above and beyond the bit with Cap'n Crunch's OOPS! All Berries on top. 

The Space Ghost at Cafe Skye
The Space Ghost at Cafe Skye

  • Bars
  • Lower East Side

Downtown newcomer Cafe Skye opened on Clinton Street last fall and it’s heating up for summer with its inaugural frozen offering. The Space Ghost spins gin with maraschino liqueur, Lillet blanc, fresh lemon juice, chamomile tea, wildflower honey, ginger root and a very special cherry on top: an absinthe-infused maraschino.

Read more
