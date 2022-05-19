Like the haunting 1997 song turned brick-and-mortar resort chain, frozen cocktails are a "state of mind." They’re also drinks, but you can enjoy them at any time. Some sensational restaurants and bars, places that truly embrace and promote the real meaning of fun, serve them year-round, but availability surges in spring and summer. Many of New York city’s all-time best frozen margaritas, cosmos, coladas and creative creations are on menus right now, and some brand new icy options are available at recently opened spots and old favorites, too. So start planning your warm-weather imbibing now with the city’s latest frozen drinks.