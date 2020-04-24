The first thing Time Out New York staffers are going to do when life returns to normal

Like everyone else, writers and editors at Time Out are counting down the days until we can once again experience all that New York has to offer. With the city’s shutdown currently extended until May 15, and many NYC summer staples like public beaches, outdoor pools and Pride canceled this year (But not Fourth of July!) that day may still be a long way off. But that doesn’t mean we can’t still start planning our return to normalcy now, including the restaurant meals we’re most looking forward to having. While we still make the most of our Time In, here are the things Time Out New York staffers are most looking forward to doing when we’re able to once again start spending time out.

Emma Orlow, Associate food and drink editor

"I've purchased so many gift cards from my favorite restaurants like Hunky Dory, I can't wait to have an excuse to use them. Just thinking about all the weekend mornings eating Hunky Dory's egg sandwiches and everything bagel cukes makes me start to tear up."

Oliver Strand, Time Out New York Kids writer

"The first thing I'll do is go to Chinatown with my son. We'll get dumplings, Hong Kong Cakes, shop for produce and fish and the condiments I'm working through right now, and enjoy the pulsing street life that I miss so much."

Will Gleason, Time Out New York editor

"I’m going to go out dancing at Elsewhere or Good Room, so I can finally show off the moves I’ve been diligently perfecting over the last few months in my apartment. I’m really just looking forward to going anywhere that has a better sound system than my iPhone in a glass."

Delia Barth, Global video producer

"I can't wait to order a happy hour beer at the Fat Black Pussy Cat in the village while I wait for a comedy show to start at the Village Underground or Comedy Cellar."

Bao Ong, Food and drink editor

"I'm hopping on the 7 train and going to Flushing, Queens, to do the two things I miss the most: dining out and playing tennis. I'll stuff myself with dumplings and noodles because I'll need all those carbs before stepping onto the courts at the U.S. Open."

Shaye Weaver, Things to do editor

"It'll be a feast for me! First, I'll head to my favorite Astoria restaurant, Vesta, for their incredible meat and cheese board and wild boar lasagna (which is enough to share), and then finish it off with a scoop of chocolate milk and cookies from Ample Hills! I also want to get to places I haven't yet been like Wave Hill."

Rocky Rakovic, Director of brand activation

"A hot dog at a ball game. Doesn't need to be a Yankee game or the Fuku sandwich at Citifield, could be at the Brooklyn Cyclones in Coney Island or the Staten Island Yankees. I've had more than my fair share of stove-top-boiled hot dogs at home recently, but they aren't the same without the smell of freshly cut grass, the crack of the bat and a bland American beer."

Collier Sutter, Associate things to do editor

"I’ll grab my dear friends and stroll over to Bushwick’s La Cantine, one of my favorite luncheonettes in town. We’ll all order their hearty chicken cutlet on baguettes and slices of dark chocolate brioche bread pudding, before heading further east to Ridgewood for an afternoon dance at Nowadays.”

Howard Halle, National culture staff writer

"I guess I'd go to the Metropolitan Museum or Art and look at my favorite paintings. And I'd go to Chicago to visit my kid, and finally take the tour of the Frank Lloyd Wright building near their house, which I never seem to get to."

Danielle Valente, Time Out New York Kids editor

"I can't wait to walk around Brooklyn: I'll stop by Books Are Magic, grab a mint chip cone at Van Leeuwen and just enjoy being out and about."

