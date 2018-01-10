Your guide to combining NYC Broadway Week and NYC Restaurant Week

NYC Broadway Week and NYC Restaurant Week will overlap this winter, creating the perfect storm of events where you can sit down indoors. (You didn’t plan on going outside in the freezing cold anyway, right?)

NYC Broadway Week begins first with two-for-one tickets to the best shows from January 16 through February 4. NYC Restaurant Week joins in on January 22, and it runs through February 9, offering lunches for $29 and dinner for $42.

If the list of 19 Broadway shows and more than 380 restaurants offering discounts seems a bit daunting, we got you. We’ve found the perfect restaurant pairings for a slew of Broadway shows. Want to know where to head after seeing the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nicholaevna Romanov traipse through 1927 Leningrad? We’ve found the perfect places.

The 1920s musical set in Russia will put you in the mood for traditional red borscht and blini. Not only is this restaurant right in the theater district, it was also founded in the 1920s.



Sure, you could head to the Bronx for a meal after seeing this show (Artie’s Steak & Seafood and Hudson Garden Grill are the two NYC Restaurant Week participants), but we have another idea in midtown: Chazz Palminteri Ristorante Italiano. If you don’t know his name, Chazz Palminteri is also the guy who wrote this musical.



Want to munch on something a little more substantial than a stolen loaf of bread? This modern Israeli restaurant has Middle Eastern influences in its "Middleterranean” cuisine.

Carole King grew up in Brooklyn, so venture out of midtown to find the best NYC Restaurant Week spots in Brooklyn . Buttermilk Channel in Carroll Gardens is at the very top of our list.

Pair the longest-running American musical on Broadway with a classic American eatery. Housed in the Morgan Library & Museum, this restaurant gives you a dose of history as a side. And make sure to order something made with (cold) gin to drink.



After playing in London in 2016, The Children is now in NYC. The post-apocalyptic play would be perfectly followed by a meal from British chef Jason Atherton (he has a Michelin star for his restaurant in London).



The titular king in this show, Philippe V of Spain, would approve of this Spanish tapas bar. However, the opulent 18th-century set of the show is a bit more impressive than the home of the restaurant—the Brookfield Place mall.

There’s no shortage of West Indian food in NYC , but unfortunately there aren’t any French Antilles spots on the NYC Restaurant Week list this year. However, if you want a tropical restaurant that’s not one of those tacky Hawaiian joints, we recommend Norretuh.

Obviously you need to go to a French restaurant after seeing this show starring Uma Thurman. We recommend this haute locale, which has a French Market section on the menu and serves handmade French bread. (It would also be an appropriate restaurant to visit after seeing Hamilton .)

The longest-running musical on Broadway began in London, so complement your viewing with hearty chicken liver toast or venison tourtière at this British pub and restaurant.



SpongeBob SquarePants Catch Is it cannibalistic to suggest seafood after a visit to a pineapple under the sea? If not, this three-story restaurant has shrimp, salmon, swordfish and more on its weekend brunch menu for NYC Restaurant Week.



Apologies for the corniness of this rec, but a restaurant with green cuisine is the perfect match for Elphaba. The eco-friendly menu features lots of veggies served on dinnerware decorated with even more greenery.

