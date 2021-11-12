The 10 best brunch spots in Manhattan

When it comes to the weekender’s favorite meal, it can be especially hard to choose from Manhattan’s plethora of options. Worry not! Let our definitive guide to Gotham’s best brunch picks lead the way (if you decide to venture out off the island, don't worry, we have strong thoughts on the best brunch in Brooklyn, too). From classic diners to upscale fine dining at some of the best restaurants in NYC, we’ve picked our favorite brunches to satisfy your weekend cravings in the city’s busiest borough.

