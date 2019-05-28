Complete 2019 Tony Award predictions

After a season of fallow last year, with almost no new plays and musicals, Broadway roared back with a large crop in 2018–19, and the Tony Awards will reflect that. Don’t expect one show to clean up like Hamilton, The Book of Mormon and The Band’s Visit: This is likely to be more of a spread-the-wealth year. Here’s who we think will win (or should win) when James Corden hosts Broadway’s biggest night at Radio City Music Hall on June 9.

BEST MUSICAL

Ain’t Too Proud

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie

The race: The marquee Tony race comes down to the dark, jazzy Hadestown and the bright, fizzy Tootsie. The edgier Hadestown has the edge: The Tonys have learned toward gloomier musicals lately (such as Once, Fun Home and The Band’s Visit), and some of the vote for camp-inflected comedies about theater people might get courted away by The Prom.

BEST PLAY

Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney

The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus by Taylor Mac

Ink by James Graham

What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck

The race: Broadway let out a collective gasp when To Kill a Mockingbird, which is up for nine other Tonys, was ostentatiously snubbed in this category. In its absence, we expect the epic, gorgeous The Ferryman to sail to victory—though the zeitgeist­-capturing What the Constitution Means to Me might just make us gasp again come Tony night.

The Ferryman

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Kiss Me, Kate

Oklahoma!

The race: The season’s only two musical revivals square off in this narrow race. Daniel Fish’s radical vision of Oklahoma! is divisive—it’s staged in the round with the house lights up, so you can watch the octogenarians across from you scowl—but it’s a sharply aimed production whose audacity and critical acclaim should suffice to knock its only rival right in the kisser.

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

All My Sons

The Boys in the Band

Burn This

Torch Song

The Waverly Gallery

The race: The Waverly Gallery was lovely and moving, but it closed in January. That puts it at a disadvantage next to the Roundabout’s intensely acted production of Arthur Miller’s tragedy All My Sons, whose powerhouse finale is still ringing in voters’ ears.

All My Sons

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

BEST SCORE

Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird

Joe Iconis, Be More Chill

Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice

Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

David Yazbek, Tootsie

The race: Yazbek won this category last year, but a repeat is not to be. Hadestown began as a song cycle and concept album, and a win for Mitchell's score is one of the night's surest bets.

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice

Robert Horn, Tootsie

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud



The race: Book writers tend to be overlooked, but Tootsie scribe Horn’s hilarious one-liners and smart updates to the 1982 source material have earned him much of the credit for the show’s success. We hope he's saved a few good zingers for his speech.

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate



The race: Get ready for a Block party. In a mostly lackluster year for leading ladies on Broadway (only nine women were even eligible), SJB will get the recognition she deserves for her tasty portrayal of the central diva in The Cher Show, a full-throated star turn that captures the spirit of the diva’s signature style without tipping into impersonation.

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

The race: This category has a major crush on men in drag: Three of them have won it in the 2010s alone. The fourth to put on a dress for success will be Fontana, a recent Broadway mainstay who carries his show with wiggy finesse.

Tootsie

Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy

BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhard/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me



The race: A tie in the nomination process expanded this category to six slots (none of which went to 2018’s winner, Glenda Jackson, who returned this year in King Lear). In a superb field, the heavy favorite is 87-year-old comedy icon Elaine May, who offered a merciless, unforgettable portrait of mental decay in The Waverly Gallery.

BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy



The race: Cranston is giving one hell of a star turn amid the multimedia madness of Network, which makes full use of his expertise as both a stage and screen actor—but the play itself is a busy, sententious bore. In one of the season’s most fiercely contested categories, Daniels’s stalwart depiction of the conflicted Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird has a solid shot, and Driver is a possible dark horse for his muscular performance (and calves) in Burn This.

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Oklahoma!



The race: This is one of those categories where you wish everyone could win—including Head Over Heels’s Bonnie Milligan and Beetlejuice’s Leslie Kritzer, who should be in the running. Although Stiles is comedic perfection in Tootsie, the final showdown is likely between Stroker—who offers a sharp comic spin on Oklahoma!’s Ado Annie, in a wheelchair no less—and the charismatic Gray as Hadestown’s Persephone. It will be close, but we have a feeling it will break for Gray.

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

André De Shields, Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud

Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud

The race: De Shields is a beloved Broadway lifer who has yet to win a Tony: We think this will be his year. But his role in Hadestown in relatively small, and this category has historically been friendly to upsets. We wouldn’t be shocked to see the prize go to his magnificently deep-voiced costar, Page, or—likelier still—the superb Sykes, who offers voters their best chance to show Ain't Too Proud some love. (Oklahoma’s Patrick Vaill would be a strong contender if he’d been nominated, as he should have been.)

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear



The race: The elfin Keenan-Bolger has made a unusual career out of playing kids; in her previous three Tony-nominated performances, one of her characters was 12, another 13 and the third an emotionally stunted 23. Now in her early 40s, she is likely to finally take the prize for going the extra mile and playing a precocious 6-year-old in Mockingbird.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Photograph: Courtesy Julieta Cervantes

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Bertie Carvel, Ink

Robin de Jesus, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, All My Sons



The race: Conventional wisdom favors Carvel for his charismatic turn as a Mephistophelean Rupert Murdoch in the British bioplay Ink. But the featured acting races tend to be where surprises happen, and we think Walker will score an win for his excellent portrayal of the tormented Chris in All My Sons.

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Casey Nicholaw, The Prom



The race: Chavkin was a strong contender for Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 two seasons ago. She's a lock to receive it this year for her grandly mythic staging of Hadestown.

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Rupert Goold, Ink

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus



The race: This award tends to go to the director of the winner for Best Play or Best Revival of a Play, which is complicated this year by the To Kill a Mockingbird snub. In this context, a win for Sher would be a notable statement of protest by Tony voters. But we expect Mendes to win for wrangling a huge cast (including children, a baby, a rabbit and a goose) into ship-shape form in The Ferryman.

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neumann, Hadestown

Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud



The race: Over and over in Kiss Me, Kate, but especially in “Too Darn Hot” and “Tom, Dick, or Harry,” Carlyle's choreography reminds audiences of the pulse-quickening pleasure that big old-fashioned Broadway dance numbers can deliver when they're done just right.

Kiss Me, Kate

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud

Peter England, King Kong

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice



The race: The Tonys have long had a strange blind spot when it comes to Korins: His set was practically the only part of Hamilton that didn't win a Tony, and his very fine work in such productions as Dear Evan Hansen, Misery, Chinglish and Passing Strange wasn't nominated. His fantastically outré designs for Beetlejuice should end that dry spell—though Hauck's impressive designs set the scene for Hadestown beautifully.

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network



The race: This one is anyone's guess. Ink and Network had the busiest sets, Loquasto the wackiest, Howell the most realistic, Buether the most elegant. Any of them could win; we lean toward Howell's evocative, expertly detailed rendition of a Northern Irish farmhouse.

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud



The race: Sometimes you just can't beat razzle-dazzle, and Mackie's costumes get pride of place in The Cher Show: Not since Coco, perhaps, has a musical devoted so much stage time to a fashion show of its most fabulous get-ups.

The Cher Show

Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird



The race: Lavishly theatrical period costumes such as those in Bernhardt/Hamlet are always enticing to Tony voters, so James has a good chance. But Roth's impressive double nominations—for costumes in extremely different styles—tips the scales in her favor; her work in To Kill a Mockingbird is more graceful, but the zany garb in Gary is likelier to grab notice.

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud

Bradley King, Hadestown

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice



The race: King's lighting is essential to the moody, shadowy atmosphere that Hadestown successfully conjures. And it helps that the show's most memorable musical number prominently features swinging overhead lights.

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Neil Austin, Ink

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Peter Mumford, The Ferryman

Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network



The race: We fear that voters will reward the more-is-more ethic of Network (or Ink)—but in a better world the great Jennifer Tipton's nuanced, space-defining work in To Kill a Mockingbird would be chosen over its flashier competition.

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice

Peter Hylenski, King Kong

Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain't Too Proud

Drew Levy, Oklahoma!

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown



The race: On merit, this should arguably go to Hylenski for his theater-rattling ape sounds in King Kong. But that show is already getting a Special Tony Award for its puppetry, and voters may not want to reward it twice. What's more, the designer is also up for Beetlejuice; we suspect that the battle of Hylenski versus Hylenski will result in a self-knockout, yielding a victory for Hadestown.

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

Adam Cork, Ink

Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird

Fitz Patton, Choir Boy

Nick Powell, The Ferryman

Eric Sleichim, Network

The race: If this were an award for the most sound design, then Network and Ink would win in a tie. We believe that voters will reward the slightly subtler effects of The Ferryman, which are central to the grounded yet quasimythic world that the production summons forth.

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud



The race: Kluger's rethinking of Rodgers and Hammerstein's familiar score for Oklahoma's onstage country-western band is consistently surprising and invigorating. But will that be enough to push it past Hadestown's joyful jazz and blues? Instinct tells us that Hadestown will pull out a narrow win.

Oklahoma!

Photograph: Courtesy Paula Court

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Judith Light

Special Tony Award

Marin Mazzie

Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company

Jason Michael Webb



Regional Theatre Tony Award

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Broadway Inspirational Voices

Peter Entin

Joseph Blakely Forbes

FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9

King Kong

Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy