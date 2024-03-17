Time Out says

Back in 1853, English-born Henry Gilbert Smith purchased a block of bushland by the ocean with a vision to transform it into a seaside resort. He built a wharf, developed streets, and kickstarted a ferry service so city-siders could swap the smoke for fresh, salty air. That place was Manly, and these days Smith is known by some as ‘The Father of Manly.’ Manly hospitality group Saga – who are behind local favourites Donny’s, InSitu, and The Hold – pay homage to Smith with their classy new wine bar Henry G’s.

Located on the Corso (closer to the wharf than the beach), Henry G’s features more than 170 wines from around the world. If you’re keen to try something new, the knowledgeable staff are more than happy to give you a taste and guide you through the list. There’s also signature cocktails available, as well as the classics, if you’re after something stronger.

The menu takes inspiration from the pinchos devoured throughout Spain. Think: salty, moreish snacks that go excellently with booze. So, on the menu you’ll find things such as gildas, lemon-stuffed Manzanilla olives; free-range pork and pistachio terrine with crusty bread and cornichon pickles; and chorizo sausage in a sweet sherry glaze. Plus, there’s a whole page dedicated to quality tinned seafood like sardines and mussels, and cured meats and cheese – AKA heaven.

With vintage knick-knacks, and more than 2,000 antique books and old black and white photographs gracing the walls, the space looks like it’s been plucked from the memories of our great grandparents. The fact that you don’t know where you could be – or what year you’re in – is all part of the charm.

In 1856, Henry Gilbert Smith said of Manly, "... there is no spot to equal it in beauty,” and as a born and bred Northern Beaches local, I tend to agree. And now with this wine den, it could be even better.

