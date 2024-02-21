Sydney
Timeout

Palomino Lounge Enmore

  • Bars
  • Newtown
  1. Patrons enjoying a drink at Palomino Lounge Enmore
    Photograph: Dexter Kim
  2. The inside of Palomino Lounge Enmore
    Photograph: Dexter Kim
  3. Owner Dylan Howarth
    Photograph: Dexter Kim
  4. Inside of Palomino Lounge Enmore
    Photograph: Dexter Kim
  5. Marg at Palomino Lounge Enmore
    Photograph: Dexter Kim
Time Out says

A Nashville-inspired booze den by the team behind Fortunate Son has opened up right next door to Enmore Theatre

The team behind Enmore’s slice of Middle America, Fortunate Son, has opened a 60-seater Nashville-inspired booze den called Palomino Lounge Enmore. Cocktails are a strong focus here, as is old-fashioned service and a ripping vibe, with a soundtrack of Southern twang, hard rock, and blues. One of the best bits is its location – Palomino Lounge is right next door to Enmore Theatre, so you won’t have to take many steps for a pre- or post-gig bevvy.

Hospo gun and owner Dylan Howarth is keen for Palomino Lounge Enmore to contribute to Enmore’s growing live music scene, with live music sessions held each Sunday. The new boozer joins a slew of live music venue openings in Sydney, including The Trocadero Room, The Caterpillar Club and Pleasure Club, as well as established nearby bars Earl's Juke Joint, Jacoby's, Enmore Country Club, and Bar Planet.

Howorth says: “You can draw a lot of similarities between Nashville and Enmore - especially the venues on Nashville’s Broadway that surround the Ryman Theatre. And now with the council actively supporting the Entertainment Precinct, I think we have a real opportunity to support live music in the area.”

On the drinks line-up you’ll see house cocktails, a selection of rare spirits, frozen Irish coffee made from an Italian slushie machine and a rotating selection of seasonal Margs. Haworth will also host spirit classes spanning whisky, tequila, rum and more, so if you’re thirsty, keep a look-out for that.

And if you’re wondering about the name, Haworth says he was inspired by one of his favourite stars. “I’m a big Clint Eastwood fan and he frequents the “Palomino Club" in Every Which Way but Loose.”

With Art Deco styling nods, sexy red velvet curtain drapes and a sprinkle of cowboy, Palomino Lounge Enmore may make you swoon in more ways than one. Head to the Pal and find out for yourself.

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best bars and pubs in Sydney for live music.

Check out our guide to the coolest bars in Enmore.

These are the best bars in Sydney right now.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
134A Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun 5pm-late
