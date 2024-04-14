Time Out says

Sydney boozer the White Horse is reopening with a fresh look, killer food and affordable booze, ready for the next race

Surry Hills stalwart the White Horse is reopening this Wednesday, April 17, after a massive renovation with a fresh, new team holding the reins. The 170-seat venue will feature a stylish ground-floor restaurant, an upstairs bar, and a sun-drenched garden terrace complete with lush plants – the perfect place for sinking a couple of cold ones in the afternoon. Giddy up.

The multi-million dollar glow-up has been spearheaded by director Craig Hemmings (Quay, Chin Chin Sydney, Guillaume at Bennelong, Bistro Guillaume) who has brought on impressive talent to lead the team. Heading up the kitchen is executive chef Jed Gerrard, who is currently the culinary director at Wills Domain in Margaret River, and has worked at Western Australia's finest diners including Wildflower, Ritz Carlton Perth, and Hearth, among others. Joining him will be wine gun James Audas from Lo-Fi Wines, Bar Heather, Noma, and Tetsuya’s; top-notch cocktail maker Michael Chiem from PS40, Bulletin Place, Sokyo; and general manager Maureen Er from Tetsuya’s and Cho Cho San.

Hemmings says: “We’re thrilled to bring this old girl back to life. We’ve approached the White Horse with a contemporary lens, elevating the offering without the price tag.”

As for the food, Gerrard says we can expect to find ethically sourced produce from respected producers, as well as a spotlight on native ingredients. That looks like smoked eel dip with vegetables; roasted chicken skin with liver mousse and Davidson plum; and Abrolhos Island scallops with kohlrabi and wasabi leaf. Bigger numbers include things like Berkshire pork jowl with sugarloaf cabbage and nashi pear; and toothfish glazed in squid ink. We also like the sounds of the sides: beetroot mille-feuille with muntries and native thyme; and creamed warrigal greens. Plus, there’s a four-course set menu at $75.

Like the food, the cocktail menu will champion seasonal and native ingredients, featuring creations like the Bizzarro x PS40 Strawberry and Yuzu Spritz; and the Queen’s Gambit (Davidson plum, white rum, Maraschino, and lime).

The 100-strong wine menu is also a highlight, made up of 50 per cent drops from Australia and New Zealand, and the rest featuring European old-world vinos. The list also includes 16 wines by the glass and more than 20 bottles priced below $80.

“Relaxed, quality and affordable is what we’re aiming for at the White Horse,” says Hemmings. “We’re enormously proud of this venue and can’t wait to become part of the Surry Hills community.”

Us? We’re down for a ride.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS: