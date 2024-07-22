Bring the kids: Sydney is ranked among the top ten best cities for kid-friendly restaurants

Calling all chicken-nugget lovers: Sydney has made the top ten best cities for kid-friendly restaurants, with approximately 2,009 diners catering to the rugrats among us. This is welcome news for any Sydney-based parents and also for the families who are keen to travel Down Under and don’t want to start World War III over peas.

Award-winning tour operator Go2Africa identified the destinations that are the best for family dining by finding out how many highly-rated and family-friendly restaurants there are in the most populated city in each country. They then analysed more than 589k family-friendly eateries on Tripadvisor, before ranking them based on the total number. London came out on top, with a total of 6,328 kid-friendly restaurants to choose from, followed by Paris, Rome and São Paulo. From cheery pizza joints to sprawling pubs with play areas, it turns out our city is made for eating and having a good time, no matter your age, with Sydney coming in tenth place globally for the most child-friendly restaurants.

Now, I don’t have any kids, but I did spend eight years working in hospitality and I know some places aren’t great for kids (fine diners, clubs) and some are (hello, bowlos and all-you-can-eat buffets). So I spoke to Time Out Sydney Editor and mum of one, the legend Alice Ellis, to get the low-down on what she prefers when she’s heading out with the family.

“I'm looking for a place where kids making noise and perhaps getting up and down from their seats (i.e. running around) isn't going to bother others. It helps if it's big so there's space to move around, and a little bit boisterous even. Having a kids menu is also important.”

The Grounds of Alexandria is a sprawling eatery with gardens and farm animals to keep your kids entertained, and the Three Blue Ducks Rosebery serves up delicious kids' food with its own 'duckling' menu. Coogee Pavilion and The Newport are also solid choices for when you’re hungry with the family, as both have games and ample space for the kids to run amok.

Liesel Van Zyl, product manager and luxury travel expert at Go2Africa said: “Selecting a vacation destination with plenty of child-friendly restaurants and menu options is vital for families because it ensures that mealtimes are stress-free and enjoyable.

“When restaurants cater to children, they often provide menus with kid-friendly options, high chairs and welcoming environments. This means parents can relax, knowing their children will be happy and well-fed, which in turn makes dining out a pleasant experience for everyone.”

A well-fed, relaxed and pleasant experience for everyone sounds like a dream. You can check out the best kid-friendly restaurants in Sydney here, and you can see the list of the cities with the most kid-friendly restaurants in the world here. And in the meantime, parents, keep an eye out for cheap London flights. I know the pubs are ace, too.

