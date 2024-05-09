Manly has always had the babes, beaches and sun. And over the last few years, the dining scene has started heating up. This summer it’s set to get even hotter with the news that star chef Alessandro Pavoni – co-owner of Ormeggio at The Spit and Chiosco by Ormeggio, as well as executive chef of Crown’s A’Mare – is opening an Italian restaurant on Manly Beach. Excellent news for Northern Beaches locals and city slickers who enjoy the occasional Manly Ferry ride.

Called Cibaria Manly, the new restaurant will be opening inside the recently renovated Manly Pacific, less than a minute’s walk from Manly Corso. Taking inspiration from the Italian piazza and European ways of dining – where a coffee and pastry turns into an aperitivo and then a bowl of silky pasta with vino and friends – Cibaria Manly will be relaxed, welcoming and breezy. Comfy lounges, counter dining, chic tables and a sunny rooftop terrace will make up the space. It’ll be the kind of place you can pop in after a swim for a Spritz and snack – just be sure to wipe the sand off your feet.

Photograph: Supplied/Cibaria Manly

Pavoni said: “As a Northern Beaches local I know what opportunity there is in the area. I can’t wait to add to the Manly dining scene, this is a restaurant that I am I'm looking forward to visiting myself, with friends and family.”

Ormeggio’s head chef Gianmarco Pardini will lead the kitchen alongside Pavoni. The menu will be broken into various ‘- ria’s’, including ’braceria’ (grill), ‘forneria’ (bakery), ‘spaghetteria’ (pasta) and ‘pasticceria’ (pastries). There will be gelato, of course, available at the corner ‘gelateria’ counter. We’ll have two scoops, please.

“Every dish at Cibaria is a tribute to Italy's rich culinary heritage, we are committed to cooking Italian cuisine with its roots in tradition, yet a strong sense of local place," added Pavoni.

Dylan Cole, GM at Manly Pacific said: “We are thrilled that our renovation means we can now house a restaurant from Alessandro Pavoni and the distinguished Ormeggio Team.”

This news comes off the back of Pavoni announcing he and the team will be opening a casual Italian diner in Summer Hill’s former post office this year. The more pasta, the better in our books.

