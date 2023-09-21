Lankan Filling Station is teaming up with Sydney’s best chefs for a delicious new weekly chef series

Top chefs Danielle Alvarez, Matt Lindsay, Pasi Petanen, Trisha Greentree and more will be putting their own spin on biryani at this weekly series

Sydney favourite Lankan Filling Station is teaming up with some Sydney’s best chefs for a new weekly chef series that will see culinary legends take the rice-based biryani dish and put their stamp on it, with delicious results. The chefs series is kicking off on Monday October 9, and will go down each week until the end of the year, so yeah, we now go out on Mondays.

When we say some of Sydney’s best chefs, it’s not hyperbole: Think seasonal produce goddess Danielle Alvarez, Ester’s Matt Lindsay, Ante’s Matt Young and Jemma Whiteman, Cafe Paci’s Pasi Petanen, Fratelli Paradiso’s Trisha Greentree, and Jin Sun Son, Seung Kee Son, Kenny Son and Youmee Jeon from Sang By Mabasa – all of them will be doing takeovers.

Lankan Filling Station’s biryani is made with saffron-laced rice in a traditional Sri Lankan clay pot and served with a weekly changing curry and sides, like a raita, a sambol and papadums. The chefs series will see the same foundation of the biryani – but instead of Sri Lankan flavours, the chefs will be changing things up, and we’re excited.

The special offering will cost $65 and will be good to share between two (though the team reckons you may want to add on a few tasty things from the menu to complete your meal). There will also be a banquet menu available each Monday, which will include the chef’s dish, plus other hits from the menu.

The October chefs have just been announced, so get out your phone (to book, and pop in your calendar), which you can do here.

October 9: Mat Lindsay from Ester, poly & a.p. Bakery

October 16: Pasi Petanen from Café Paci

October 23: Jin sun Son, Seung kee Son, Kenny Son & Youmee Jeon from Sang By Mabasa

October 30: Jemma Whiteman and Matt Young from Ante

Keep an eye out for November chefs and dates. We sure will be.

