Expect modern riffs on Sri Lankan street food at this new wine bar and restaurant by an all-star family team

Kurumba, a Sri Lankan-inspired restaurant and wine bar, is now open in Surry Hills.

The family-owned eatery is by the team behind Dulwich Hill’s beloved café and restaurant the Fold, which sadly closed its doors earlier this year.

Come for modern takes on Sri Lankan street food, inspired by head chef Augustus ‘Augi’ de Hoedt’s Sri Lankan and Dutch heritage. Hoedt will be working alongside his all-star family of cooks, including sons and co-owners Travin (executive pastry chef at Franca, Parlar and Armorica), Jason (head pastry chef at Franca), as well as Travin’s wife, Saaya (pastry sous chef at Franca). So yeah, we’d say don’t skip dessert at this one – we're eyeing up the faluda soft serve with rose syrup, pistachio and crisp vermicelli.

Highlights on the opening menu include smoked brisket rolls with pineapple ketchup; hot butter soft shell crab with charred spring onion, dry chilli, and black garlic aioli; and a crisp pork belly curry with a dark roast sauce and pickled apple.

There will also be a dedicated hopper bar where you can watch the traditional thin, bowl-shaped egg cups be made right in front of you, before topping them with curry and sambol.

Pair your meal with wines, as well as beers and spirits from Sri Lanka. Kurumba will also be teaming up with a local brewery on a beer made out of treacle (a Sri Lankan specialty).

Fun fact: Kurumba means 'young coconut' in the local language of Sinhala. Naturally, the decor takes inspiration from Sri Lankan culture. You’ll find warm and earthy colours, and art by Sri Lankan artists in the space.

