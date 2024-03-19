The talented team behind Jane and Arthur is opening a third restaurant in the Shire next month

Comforting as it is exciting, Jane is one of our favourite restaurants in Sydney. The Surry Hills neighbourhood diner is consistently on Time Out’s best restaurants list, and won our Best Casual Dining Venue Award 2022. It’s the little sister to Arthur, an excellent degustation restaurant that only uses Aussie produce. So our ears pricked up when we heard that the talented duo behind these two hot spots – Tristan Rosier and Rebecca Fanning – is set to open a third restaurant in Gymea in the Sutherland Shire this April. Called Fior, the new restaurant will be an Australian riff on Italian cuisine, laced with charm, nostalgia and good times.

Rosier will be joined with head chef Will Lawson (ex-Arthur, Fred's, Ms G’s) in the kitchen. Expect rustic Italian antipasti, handmade pasta and casual plates at affordable price points, all made from mostly locally sourced ingredients, bar quality Parmigiano Reggiano and anchovies, of course. Oysters will be freshly shucked to order, there will be a roaming gelato trolley, and “the Shire’s best aperitivo hour”. Eduardo Conde from Paddington's El Primo Sanchez – also the current Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year – is in charge of the cocktails, so that sounds about right.

Head chef and co-owner Rosier grew up in Gymea, and has always dreamt of opening a restaurant in his home suburb. The couple have nabbed the former home of Caruso’s, and are working with award-winning architects and interior designers Luchetti Krelle to transform the space into Fior.

Rosier said: “The menu will be full of the things that people love eating and we want people to have fun, feel at home and be on a first-name basis with our staff.”

Fanning added: “There are a lot of locals that have been crying out for a concept like this a little closer to home and it’s different to anything that currently exists in the Shire."

"We are starting to see a lot of change in the area and a new cohort of great chefs and producers coming down south as they can see the opportunity for high quality venues and products. We can’t wait to open our doors and share this special place with the community.”

We can’t wait, either.

