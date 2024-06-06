Vivid Sydney, the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest multi-art festival, is well underway for 2024, but the fun isn’t over yet. This long weekend they’ve got a pretty banging line up that spans music, comedy, sport, food, art and techn. So when they say there’s something for everyone, they quite literally mean it. If you’ve already hit up the best restaurants to see the Vivid lights from, explored Dark Spectrum and partied on the Tekno Train, here’s a whole heap of other things to do in the Harbour City this King's Birthday weekend:

1. Laugh it up at Vivid Sydney Supper Club

Join comedian Rhys Nicholson and musician Georgia Mooney on Friday, June 7 for a late-night variety show at the gloriously grungy Mary’s Underground. Expect music, storytelling, laughs and quality special guests like Benjamin Law and Julia Zemiro.

2. Watch more than 700 drones make art in the sky

There are only three nights during the whole of Vivid that you can watch the Vivid Drone Show, a spectacular technological display, and two of them are this weekend. Titled ‘Love is in the Air’, the show complete with a pumping soundtrack will light up the sky at Circular Quay and The Rocks.

3. Get in the mood for the Olympics with a talk from Matilda’s stars

After announcing their Olympic squad earlier this week and playing an electric game at Accor Stadium on Monday, Matilda’s coach Tony Gustavsson and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold will be interviewed by football journalist Grace Gill on all things women’s football at Sydney Town Hall. Suss out tickets over here.

4. Vibe out to the tunes at Tumbalong Nights

Tumbalong Park has been transformed into a mini music festival, and the best part? It’s absolutely free. Anticipate two big K-Indie stars on Friday night, groovy R&B on Saturday night, afrobeats on Sunday and rescheduled Club Broadway with the best musical hits on Monday.

5. Fill up and fire up at Vivid’s Fire Kitchen

Okay, there is nothing unusual happening at Fire Kitchen for the long weekend, but it's absolutely worth the trip. Whether it's your first time or you’ve already hit up the food trucks this Vivid, there is so much to try, from the smoky Texan barbecued meats to the Messina Milk Bar.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Looking for even more fun? Here are all the best Vivid events.

If you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed with the killer line-up, these are all the key things you need to know about Vivid.

Trying to save a pretty penny? These are all the free things Vivid has on offer.