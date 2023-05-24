Sydney
Photograph: Destination NSW

The best bars and restaurants to see the Vivid lights from

Catch a glimpse of the colourful projections over a glass of wine and some snacks

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis
&
Caitlyn Todoroski
Vivid lights up all throughout Sydney – the sails of the Opera House, on the water in Darling Harbour, the new addition of Barangaroo, throughout the malls of Chatswood and even Taronga Zoo. Want to catch the lights from the comforts of a bar or restaurant? Here's your hitlist. 

Want more killer views? Check out these waterfront dining destinations. Don't mind about the view as long as the food is ace? Try one of Sydney's 50 best restaurants.

The best places to see Vivid Lights

Hacienda Bar Sydney
Photograph: Esteban La Tessa

1. Hacienda Bar Sydney

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Circular Quay

Throughout Vivid this new-look Cuban-inspired cocktail lounge at the Pullman Quay Grand Sydney Harbour will be a hot spot. The glassed in box jutting out over the concourse has excellent views of the harbour from every seat and they will also be shaking up four special Vivid cocktails. 

Cruise Bar
Photograph: Supplied

2. Cruise Bar

  • Bars
  • The Rocks

Peruse the projections onto the MCA and the surrounds before stopping off at this rooftop bar with views of Circular Quay. The three storey venue has a range of different menus and specials that feature their Vivid cocktails. This is a prime possie to revel in the Opera House's lights and all the crowds that have gathered to view it. 

Taronga Zoo
Image: Ample Projects

3. Taronga Zoo

  • Things to do
  • Events & Festivals

As if wandering through the zoo isn't a magical enough experience, Taronga went ahead and created a Wild Lights walk where your path to view the animals are illuminated by over 100 lanterns and lights that were created in collaboration with Aboriginal artist Nathan Peckham. They've also got a special Vivid selection of eats.

If you want to take your night to the next level (quite literally) you can book in here for the Wild Ropes obstacle course - 'After Dark' edition. 

GPO Grand

4. GPO Grand

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

GPO Grand fronts onto Martin Place meaning you can see the all the action of the precinct before heading in for a meal. Enjoy a glass of wine and dinner at one of the venues many restaurants including Prime, Intermezzo Ristorante, Postales Restaurant, GPO Cheese and Wine Room, Coach Bar and Crystal Bar.

Portside

5. Portside

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sydney

Located right beneath the Opera House's famous sails, Portside Sydney offers panoramic views of the harbour and beyond, meaning it's prime Vivid viewing (and people watching) territory. 

The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney

6. The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

For the first time, the globally-acclaimed Lightscape exhibition is landing in Sydney's beloved gardens. While the Royal Botanical Garden gates usually close at 5:30pm, that's when the Vivid party will be starting this year. The botanical experts recommend 90 minutes to wonder at the multi-sensory installations dispersed across the park. You can book here.  

Q Dining

7. Q Dining

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Sydney

Located within the Pullman Quay Grand Sydney Harbour Hotel, Q Dining (formerly known as the Quadrant Restaurant) boasts floor to ceiling glass windows overlooking the harbour. They'll be serving up a Vivid inspired menu.

Ume Burger

9. Ume Burger

  • Restaurants
  • Burgers
  • Barangaroo

This Japanese burger joint with a waterfront possie in Barangaroo is dishing out a delish burgers with signature house-made wagyu mince sauce, fries with umami salt, spicy special sauce, tomato, onion, beef patty and cheese. They also have an ever-changing soft serve station and housemade sodas on tap, alongside Japanese whiskeys and beers.

Gateway
Photograph: Robert Polmear

10. Gateway

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Circular Quay

Need a quick bite to eat, pre or post Vivid? The mega food court is home to over 25 different cafés and takeaway joints. You'll find cheap Thai maestroes Chat Thai, Indian street food by Billu's, sweet treats from Messina, crumbed goodness from Schnitz, warming laska from Hawker Star Malaysian Kitchen and much more in the Circular Quay compound. 

Need a bite before a Vivid Live gig?

Heading to Chatswood?

Want more Vivid?

Show moreLoading animation
