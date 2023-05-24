As if wandering through the zoo isn't a magical enough experience, Taronga went ahead and created a Wild Lights walk where your path to view the animals are illuminated by over 100 lanterns and lights that were created in collaboration with Aboriginal artist Nathan Peckham. They've also got a special Vivid selection of eats.

If you want to take your night to the next level (quite literally) you can book in here for the Wild Ropes obstacle course - 'After Dark' edition.