Throughout Vivid this new-look Cuban-inspired cocktail lounge at the Pullman Quay Grand Sydney Harbour will be a hot spot. The glassed in box jutting out over the concourse has excellent views of the harbour from every seat and they will also be shaking up four special Vivid cocktails.
Vivid lights up all throughout Sydney – the sails of the Opera House, on the water in Darling Harbour, the new addition of Barangaroo, throughout the malls of Chatswood and even Taronga Zoo. Want to catch the lights from the comforts of a bar or restaurant? Here's your hitlist.