This Sydney venue made National Geographic's Best Restaurants list 2024

The good folks over at National Geographic know a thing or two about travel. Each year, the nature swooning-editors, journalists and photographers compile National Geographic’s Best of the World lists, featuring everything from awe-inspiring experiences to cultural spots and flash hotels worthy of a trip. Now, they’ve just released their Best Restaurants in the World list for 2024 – with only one Australian venue making the cut. And the best bit? It’s right here in Sydney.

Pioneering fin-to-tail Sydney restaurant Saint Peter was the only Aussie restaurant to make it on the coveted list. Created by the talented Josh and Julie Niland, Saint Peter scored top marks for its “acclaimed sustainable seafood” offering as well as Saint Peter’s upcoming relocation to Paddington’s The Grand National Hotel (slated to open sometime this year). The new location will continue to serve Niland’s trademark mind-boggling, incredible food – just on a bigger, grander scale – including tuna ‘salami’ and fish fillets wrapped in swordfish ‘bacon.’

Photograph: Supplied/Saint Peter

21 restaurants from around the world made it onto the list, with the judges looking for venues that “surprise, innovate, delight, and, most of all, convey a sense of place and community.” Elsewhere, you’ll see Ecuador’s Foresta, which looks like a greenhouse and cooks native produce on a heated slab of volcanic rock; Udatsu Sushi, an innovative sushi temple flipping omakase on its head in Tokyo; and Market 57 – a food hall in New York City featuring fifteen BIPOC- and women-owned vendors serving things like Indian gulab jamun to Thai duck larb.

New Zealand also got a nod, with Dunedin’s Craft Distillers winning praise for its process of transforming croissants, bagels, and pizza dough into its award-winning gin and vodka.

You can see National Geographic’s Best Restaurants in the World list here, and if you’re looking for your next delicious holiday, you know where to start.

