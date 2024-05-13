Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bourke & Ward

  • Restaurants
  • Circular Quay
  1. The pizza from Bourke & Ward
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. People drinking and mingling at a bar
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Glasses of wine and a bowl of pasta
    Photograph: Caitlyn Todoroski
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

This restaurant and bar a stone’s throw from Circular Quay is your Italian fix from day to night

Southern Italian flavours are the name of the game at this Art Deco-style restaurant and bar in Sydney’s CBD. Calabrian chilli and 'nduja (a smoky sausage spread) are regular features on the menu, but they don’t forget the Italian classics like lasagna, fried calamari and tiramisu. 

The real star of the show is the pinsa. It’s a type of Roman pizza where the dough is made with six types of flour and proofed for 72 hours. Think of it as the dead centre between a thick fluffy Napoli crust and a crisp thin New York-style slice. Bourke and Ward dish up a whole heap of variations of the dish, including classic flavours like quattro formaggi (four cheeses) and more experimental toppings like the mortadella, blue cheese and pistachio sauce pinsa.

The restaurant is located right at the base of Sydney’s tallest office building in Circular Quay, making it part of the bustling Sydney Place dining precinct alongside Lode Pies and Kosta's Takeaway. They open bright and early at 7am to pump out breakfast for all the business people, and serve food until 10pm on weeknights if after-work drinks turn into a late-night bite

As for a happy hour tipple, the cocktail menu features fruity delights (aka a whole scoop of pineapple sorbet in the mix) and a wine list with both drops from all over the world, including some specialty ones from Southern Italy to keep on trend.   

The modest space has a couple of tables scattered around the central bar, but size doesn’t hold the restaurant back from preparing a range of their menu authentically – the crisp slabs of focaccia, all the pasta shapes and the cultured butter are made on site. The focaccia is even repurposed in the form of breadcrumbs for the crunchy pangrattato on the squid ink prawn linguine.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: 

Best Italian restaurants in Sydney

Best bars in the CBD

Best happy hours in Sydney

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
2/33 Pitt Street
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
(02) 8043 6851
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.