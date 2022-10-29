Time Out says

The team behind Maybe Sammy has joined forces with the newly minted Public Hospitality group to launch an ambitious and exciting Mexican-inspired bar on the ground floor of Paddington's the Rose Hotel.

Slated to open in December 2022, El Primo Sanchez joins the four other venues within the Maybe Group – Maybe Sammy, Dean & Nancy on 22, Sammy Junior and Maybe Frank.



Cocktails will be served in traditional handmade clay jarrito jugs while Mexican and Latino produce will shine through each of the drinks. There will also be a decent selection of agave spirits. The food menu will skew more traditional Mexican than contemporary, ranging from lighter snacks like tacos through to more substantial but still casual and fun dishes.

The colourful venue is right next door to the newly launched Oxford House – an inspired transformation of the adjoining property into a lifestyle hotel, restaurant and poolside bar. With the two neighbouring properties bringing a relaxed new vibe to this stretch of Oxford Street, we sense a precinct in the air, and if it's anything like the group's previous offerings, this is bound to be a spot worth traveling for.

El Primo Sanchez at the Rose will be open five days, with two lunches to be determined closer to launch. Keep ahead of all the news by checking out their Insta here.

