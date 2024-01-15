Sydney
Lulu

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach
  1. Prawn toast at Lulu
    Photograph: Hannah Singleton
  2. A close up of Lulu's dining room
    Photograph: Hannah Singleton
  3. Sushi at Lulu
    Photograph: Hannah Singleton
  4. Salmon nigiri at Lulu
    Photograph: Hannah Singleton
  5. A fish dish at Lulu
    Photograph: Hannah Singleton
  6. A few plates at Lulu
    Photograph: Avril Treasure
  7. Dining room at Lulu
    Photograph: Hannah Singleton
Raw Bar has a peachy sibling, but don’t let Lulu’s good looks fool you – the pan-Asian restaurant serves up flavour-packed plates worthy of return visits

Bondi’s sushi institution Raw Bar welcomed a sibling in 2023 called Lulu. Found on happening Hall Street, the pan-Asian restaurant is peachy-hued and pretty, fitted out with marble tables, plush banquet seating, warm timber floors and rattan chairs. Walking in is like slipping on a pair of rose-coloured glasses, sans the glass. Interior designer Petra Ryberg and general manager Jonna Kristiansson are behind the chic and polished look, and they’ve done a really nice job.

Don’t let Lulu’s good looks fool you, though. The kitchen – overseen by executive chef Shintaro Honda and head chef Bryan O’Callaghan – pumps out flavour-packed plates that showcase dishes and tastes found in Thailand, Korea, Vietnam and China. The menu is broken up into small plates, crisp things, raw numbers, sashimi, nigiri, sushi rolls and more substantial dishes. We say pick a bunch and go to town.

You should probably start off with the scallop and prawn Hokkaido toast, featuring sweet seafood, buttons of ponzu mayo and pops of bright roe, which may be the snack of the summer. Other popular starters include pan-fried chicken gyoza with soy and vinegar; prawn banh mi with yuzu mayo, pickled carrot, mint and chilli; nashi pear and Asain green salad with a miso dressing; and kingfish sashimi with white soy, kiwi and basil.

Pair your snacks with a Lychee Martini, or the Bangkok Basil with chilli-infused Patron tequila, Thai basil, agave and lime.

Because this is Raw Bar’s sibling, the sashimi and nigiri is some of the freshest in Bondi. Choose from salmon, tuna, kingfish or scallop, or amp things up with one of the 11 sushi rolls. The spicy salmon roll, made with salmon, lettuce, crispy shallot and jalapenos, would be our pick. Larger numbers include Peking chicken with a honey hoisin sauce, bok choy, shallots and coriander; and Wagyu beef with sansho pepper sauce. For dessert, there’s green tea and black sesame mochi ice cream.

Home to one of the most famous beaches in the world, more wellness cafés than you can throw a Croc at, and a ripper coastal walk, Bondi has a lot going on. And now with Lulu, you’ve got another reason to visit.

Drinking in Bondi? Check out our guide to the best bars in the area.

Love Japanese food? These are the top Japanese restaurants in Sydney.

We've rounded up some of the coolest ocean pools in Sydney.

Avril Treasure
Avril Treasure

Address:
75-79 Hall St
Bondi Beach
Bondi
2026
Contact:
View Website
0422 738 433
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 5.30pm-late; Fri noon-3pm, 5.30-late; Sat-Sun noon-late
