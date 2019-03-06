Sydney’s new wave of cult menu items

Order the: DIY line-caught fillet from Fish Butchery



“Blue-eye trevalla has a nice amount of fat just beneath the skin that carries flavour so well,” says Josh Niland, chef-owner of Saint Peter and Fish Butchery. Bonito, meanwhile, is “amazing raw, but even better off a barbecue with sweet-and-sour sauce.” These are but some of the tips you’ll take home after visiting Niland’s butchery, which specialises in sustainably caught Australian species (the very same fish he uses at the restaurant). Consider it your New Year’s resolution to cook more, made easy.