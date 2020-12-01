The 14 dishes that got us through 2020

It was the year we all just wanted to be comforted, inside and out, so roast chicken was high on everyone's hit list. And no one chargrills a whole chook like El Jannah. The bronze, salty skin goes the full way around so there's enough for everyone to get a piece, and going HAM on the garlic sauce is like a group bonding activity – it's OK if we all do it together. El Jannah then upped the ante by opening a drive through outlet, as did Frango's. Even boujie Surry Hills got in on the fowl action with the opening of Henrietta's mid year.