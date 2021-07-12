These legendary pubs and eateries are offering free and cheap meals for hospo staff
Shout out to the unsung heroes of the pandemic
The last 18 months have been tough for all of us but few have been hit as hard as Sydney’s hospitality workers. With an increasingly casualised workforce and bureaucratic red tape making visas harder and harder to access (even before the pandemic hit), restaurants are struggling to keep staff, and out-of-work hospitality workers have gone from living paycheck to paycheck, to facing financial ruin. This is understandably putting a massive strain on folk’s mental health as well as their bank balance, and until we can finally get our hands on enough vaccinations, it could still be months until lockdown restrictions are lifted.
While many restaurants are making dramatic pivots towards takeaway options to generate a profit and keep staff employed, there are still plenty of casualties of the pandemic on the hospitality scene.
Fortunately, Sydneysiders have seen some incredible generosity from eateries across the city offering free meals and supplies to hospitality workers who have had their shifts slashed or suspended indefinitely.
If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, help is available. You can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1800 010 630, and Black Dog Institute on 02 9382 4530.
Bars and pubs helping hospo workers
Sagra
The legends at Sagra in Darlinghurst are providing free meals for those in need, from Monday to Friday between 5-6pm. They’re updating what’s on offer frequently on their Instagram, but you can expect the likes of pappardelle with beef ragu, soy and vinegar braised chicken with rice, and spinach and ricotta pies.
The Oxford Tavern
If you’ve just lost all of your shifts for the foreseeable future, the team at the Oxford Tavern in Petersham is offering a free meal and a shot. They'll put some food in your belly and a shot in your mouth, just don't forget your RSA card! Check their website here for more details.
1933 Boozehouse
The good people of Woolloomoollo's 1933 Boozehouse are offering half price burgers to hospo staff who are struggling during lockdown. Head to their website for details.
Sneaky Possum
Chippendale's Sneaky Possum is offering up free burgers, poke bowls, margis salads or smashed hash Mon-Sat, midday to 9pm. The team are also looking into getting some free beers pouring for those that need one the most. Head to Sneaky Possum's website to get in touch.
Burrow Bar
Burrow Bar is putting in an absolutely heroic effort to keep hospitality workers fed and watered by collaborating with a bunch of its neighbours to make care packages filled with meals, fresh fruit and drinks. For people that can't afford the journey in, they're also doing delivery, adding orders to their takeaway delivery routes in the evening. Slide into their DM's if you're in need.
The Taphouse
The Taphouse in Darlinghurst has teamed up with Sydney Brewing and Springside Brewing to offer a free feed, beer and a shot to hospitality workers who are left in the lurch thanks to the lockdown. Head to the website to get the scoop.
Door Knock
Natalie Ng and her team at Door Knock in the CBD are going above and beyond to help their fellow hospitality workers in need during lockdown. For the last couple of weeks they have been donating pantry staples and booze out of their venue, however with rising case numbers, they're spreading the love (not the virus) by giving away a limited number of Woolworths deliveries for those that need them most. Visit the website to shoot them an email if you need assistance.
Willie the Boatman
The team at Willie the Boatman in St Peters has found a creative way of helping out their hospo mates, with a livestreamed meat raffle hosted by Inner West heartthrob, music man Andy Gollege. If you're in the 10km radius, you can head to the brewery and grab a couple of free raffle tickets.
Mary's
The guys at Mary's in Newtown have teamed up with Young Henry's to offer a pretty sweet deal for hospitality staff that are living in limbo. $10 will get you a burger and a beer at their Newtown mothership, all you've got to do is show your RSA card or a hospitality payslip. You can get in touch by clicking here.
The Duke of Enmore
Free meals and free picklebacks? If that doesn't scream the Duke of Enmore's brand of charity, we don't know what does. Well, maybe their own personalised condoms to help keep those pandemic blues at bay. Check out their website here to see how they're doing their bit to help down-and-out hospo workers.
Bungalow 8
The Australian Venue Co. is preparing 2000 meals for any of its employees or other hospitality industry workers who need them. They're doing a Mates Bag of seven meals (plus one dessert) from Bungalow 8 on King Street Wharf, Wed 14 July. The 'Mates Bag' can be claimed through their website here.
