These legendary pubs and eateries are offering free and cheap meals for hospo staff

The last 18 months have been tough for all of us but few have been hit as hard as Sydney’s hospitality workers. With an increasingly casualised workforce and bureaucratic red tape making visas harder and harder to access (even before the pandemic hit), restaurants are struggling to keep staff, and out-of-work hospitality workers have gone from living paycheck to paycheck, to facing financial ruin. This is understandably putting a massive strain on folk’s mental health as well as their bank balance, and until we can finally get our hands on enough vaccinations, it could still be months until lockdown restrictions are lifted.

While many restaurants are making dramatic pivots towards takeaway options to generate a profit and keep staff employed, there are still plenty of casualties of the pandemic on the hospitality scene.

Fortunately, Sydneysiders have seen some incredible generosity from eateries across the city offering free meals and supplies to hospitality workers who have had their shifts slashed or suspended indefinitely.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, help is available. You can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1800 010 630, and Black Dog Institute on 02 9382 4530.

