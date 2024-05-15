Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sydney Harbour lit up with a light festival
Photograph: Supplied | Vivid Sydney 2024

Ten things to do around Sydney Harbour this Vivid Sydney 2024

We’ve rounded up all the free, family-friendly and unforgettable experiences you can find by the harbour this Vivid Sydney

By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with Vivid Sydney 2024
Advertising

As Vivid Sydney turns its lights back on from May 24 to June 15, Sydney is set to become one big choose-your-own-adventure, with an epic program of lights, music, ideas and food taking over the city. With so many of the festivities taking place over Sydney’s harbourside precincts – The Rocks, Barangaroo and Darling Harbour – we can’t think of anywhere better to start your exploration. 

Head down to the harbour’s edge to sip cocktails under the stars, take part in picnic and board game events and rub shoulders with world-class chefs as you watch them cook over coals. Here’s everything to add to your itinerary this Vivid Sydney.

10 things to do this Vivid Sydney 2024

The Rocks Markets
Photograph: Supplied | Vivid Sydney 2024

The Rocks Markets

Head to The Rocks this Vivid Sydney for some after-dark fun as the charming open-air markets extend their hours. Find plenty of delicious eats, toasty beverages and handcrafted goods from local artisans. Follow the lively sounds of funk, soul and R’n’B tunes across the cobblestone streets for free performances between 6 to 9:30pm. On Fridays, you can catch the multi-instrumentalist artist Justine, followed by high-energy sets from DJ Veda. Saturdays will be taken over by Sydney locals That Trio You Love and mash-ups from DJ Kings, and Sundays will feature the musical extravaganza Boogie Transit Lounge and the well-loved DJ Lambie. Before you move on, stop in at Picnic Under the Bridge – where you’ll find blankets, heaters and some of the city’s best views – for a quick pitstop to recharge. 

The markets will be open from 4 to 10pm on Fridays and 10am to 10pm on weekends, with the extended hours kicking in from May 24.

Read more
Conscious Connection Events at The Rocks
Photograph: Supplied | Vivid Sydney 2024

Conscious Connection Events at The Rocks

Vivid Sydney’s theme for the year, ‘Humanity’ will be interpreted with a number of Conscious Connection events that are here to help you make some new mates. Rock up solo and connect with like-minded people over a board game at the Conscious Connection Game Nights. Tickets for this wholesome activity will set you back $55 and include a free drink, which you'll be served up on arrival before tucking into tapas-style food and bonding over board games. Held at the Glenmore Hotel and Frank Mac’s, there are three game nights to choose from depending on your age group and preference. For 20- to 30-year olds, book in for May 12; 25- to 35-year-olds can head down on May 29; and 30- to 45-year-olds are welcome on June 4.

Read more
Jazz Sessions in The Rocks
Photograph: Supplied | Vivid Sydney 2024 | Adam Scarf

Jazz Sessions in The Rocks

If sipping cocktails under twinkling lights while soaking up the soothing sounds of jazz sounds like your kind of night, this is a goodie. Every Thursday, The Rocks will be taken over by free jazz sessions for Vivid Sydney. The May line-up has been curated by the jazz purveyors at Sydney Improvised Music Association (SIMA) and includes Kate Wadey, Cope St Parade, Alice Terry and Chilean songstress Mira – with more to be announced soon. Track down the pop-up cart from local distillery Hickson House and grab a drink of your choice. On the menu? Spicy gin and tonics, Negronis, Camparis, pale ale tinnies, and yuzu and lime sodas.

Read more
Vivid Fire Kitchen
Photograph: Paul McMillan

Vivid Fire Kitchen

Come on down to Vivid Fire Kitchen at The Goods Line in Darling Harbour and see some of the world’s most talented chefs, pitmasters and producers come together for three weeks of flame-fuelled cooking using the best Aussie produce. Taking place from May 24 to June 15, festival-goers can grab a free spot by the fire pit to watch their favourite chefs cook over coals and sample dishes from Hoi Pinoy, Don't Tell Aunty and more. Once you’ve had your fill, continue exploring Darling Harbour for more light artworks and installations

Read more
Tumbalong Nights
Photograph: Supplied | Vivid Sydney 2024

Tumbalong Nights

As part of Vivid’s music program, Tumbalong Nights returns to light up Darling Harbour with a line-up of free live concerts across 12 sparkly nights. Groove the night away to dreamy pop from headliners Mallrat, transcendent alt-pop from Budjerah and Jem Cassar-Faley, and a punk-pop hybrid from the all-female two-piece Teenage Joans. Plus, Jessica Mauboy will be making a special appearance in First Nations rap supergroup 3%’s set. Head down to Tumbalong Park from May 24 to June 15 to catch these epic acts.

Read more
Vivid Kids
Photograph: Supplied | Vivid Sydney 2024

Vivid Kids

While the late-nights at Tumbalong Park are reserved for adults-only acts, kids can get in on the fun too (just at an earlier hour). Head down from 5pm and you’ll find  family-friendly fun with performances from Buuja Buuja butterfly dance group, kids music group The Beanies, musical activists Formidable Vegetable, and uplifting band The Quokkas. While you’re in the area, continue your exploration along the Darling Harbour Light Walk where the eye-catching installations will capture the imaginations of little ones.

Read more
Life In Another Light
Photograph: Supplied | Vivid Sydney 2024

Life In Another Light

This Vivid, the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium is opening its doors for longer to host a brand-new digital exhibition, ‘Life In Another Light’. Journey through an underwater world where a projection of a giant shark swims circles around you, and the glowing jelly lab is open to experiment with bioluminescent waves. As Australia’s largest indoor display Australian marine life, this is just the beginning of what you can expect to find beyond its doors. Tickets are $51 to the exhibition and include admission to the aquarium.

Read more
Illuminate Sydney
Photograph: Supplied | Vivid Sydney 2024

Illuminate Sydney

Rub shoulders with Aussie A-listers (well, their life-size wax figures) at an exclusive party taking over Madame Tussauds – with the likes of Nicole Kidman, Chris Hemsworth and Cate Blanchett among other stars on display. In celebration of Vivid, the wax museum is extending its hours to host three epic weeks of in-house light and sound projections set against the backdrop of Sydney’s colourful harbour. Escape the crowds outside this Vivid and get on the VIP guest list – with tickets going for $47.

Read more
Vivid Sydney at Barangaroo
Photograph: Supplied | Vivid Sydney 2024

Vivid Sydney at Barangaroo

Barangaroo will come alive this winter night-time as Vivid’s program of lights, eats and ideas take over the harbourside precinct. Explore the area on foot and catch some of the festival’s largest installations, including the hypnotic Horizon; the mega projection Nest; the glowing installation Portal which evokes Surrealist movement; the thought-provoking solar powered installation Stateless and Encounters Before the Trees where you will see the trees (and yourself) in a new way. Delve into current affairs at free Vivid Ideas event After the Fact at Barangaroo House, where you can sip drinks and watch on as the brightest minds debate the day’s breaking stories. To eat, more than 90 bars and restaurants make up this harbourside hub. Our top picks? Head to the rooftop drinking haven CIRQ at Crown Sydney for a drink with a view. Or grab a tasty meal from Callao, which blends Japanese and Peruvian flavours; Sax for refined cocktails and a side of jazz; Baharat for authentic Turkish plates or Rivareno Gelato for a sweet treat while you explore. 

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.