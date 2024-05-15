Head to The Rocks this Vivid Sydney for some after-dark fun as the charming open-air markets extend their hours. Find plenty of delicious eats, toasty beverages and handcrafted goods from local artisans. Follow the lively sounds of funk, soul and R’n’B tunes across the cobblestone streets for free performances between 6 to 9:30pm. On Fridays, you can catch the multi-instrumentalist artist Justine, followed by high-energy sets from DJ Veda. Saturdays will be taken over by Sydney locals That Trio You Love and mash-ups from DJ Kings, and Sundays will feature the musical extravaganza Boogie Transit Lounge and the well-loved DJ Lambie. Before you move on, stop in at Picnic Under the Bridge – where you’ll find blankets, heaters and some of the city’s best views – for a quick pitstop to recharge.

The markets will be open from 4 to 10pm on Fridays and 10am to 10pm on weekends, with the extended hours kicking in from May 24.