Up Late and Loud

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Around Sydney, Sydney
A DJ playing at Since I Left You bar
Photograph: Supplied/Since I Left You
Time Out says

More than 40 free, late-night events are going down in and around York, Clarence and Kent Streets this month

Early bedtime, roll over: Sydney’s killer bars dotted in and around York, Clarence and Ken Streets in the CBD are putting on more than 40 free events from now until February 18. And the catch? Everything kicks off after 8.30pm.

Up Late and Loud is an initiative by purple flag district YCK Laneways to encourage Sydneysiders to stay out after work, and party into the evening. So you can show this to your mate who says there’s nothing happening in Sydney at night, and then head out together for a beer and boogie.

The late-night antics are going down at 12 Sydney venues. Expect groovy DJ sets and parties going off at the hidden Since I Left You, flash basement bar Tiva, cocktail boozer Stitch Bar and Uncle Ming's Bar, as well as soulful jazz sessions at Sammy Junior and New Orleans-inspired The Swinging Cat. There will be live blues tunes at Papa Gedes and Jolene's, and upbeat Latin parties at Mexican spots Esteban and Santa Catarina.

Keen to get amongst the action? Head on over to the YCK Laneways map here to see what’s happening tonight.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Want to bar hop? Check out our guide to Sydney's best late-night bars here.

After a late-night feed? These are the best spots in town for an evening feast.

Feel like a dance? These are the best bars and pubs in Sydney for live music.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
ycklanewaysmap.com.au/
Address:
Around Sydney
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

