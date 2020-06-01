Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Generic Orange
Photograph: Nathan Rupert

Where to go fruit picking near Sydney

With dozens of pick-your-owns less than two hours’ drive from the city, it’s the perfect excuse for a fruitful road trip

Written by
Juliana Yu
Advertising

Thanks to the magic of refrigeration, we can easily bag and buy all the fruit we need with a quick trip to the local grocer, any day of the week. But there’s something irresistibly romantic about getting outside and gathering nature’s bounty with your own bare hands. Work up your hunger first by swinging by one of the best national parks near Sydney beforehand. The fruit is guaranteed to be fresher and sweeter, and the journey will be more gratifying with the knowledge that you’re supporting our region’s hardworking farmers. Add it to your list of the things to do in Sydney this year. In order to manage crowds, farms and orchards have implemented booking systems – so just make sure to reserve a place online before you head out with wicker baskets in tow.

RECOMMENDED:
The best road trips in New South Wales

The best glamping sites in New South Wales

The best weekend getaways from Sydney to explore NSW

Different kinds of produce, and where to pick 'em

Strawberries: Berrylicious Berries
Photograph: Luke Milliron

Strawberries: Berrylicious Berries

  • Attractions
  • Farms
  • Southern Highlands

Drive time: 1h 20m

At this strawberry farm in Thirlmere, just past Picton, the fruit is grown inside greenhouses, draping out of tunnels elevated two metres from the ground. It’s a little surreal to walk around under a thick Christmas-coloured ceiling when you’ve been expecting a traditional strawberry field with its rows of soil mounds, but you’ll soon forget the topsy-turvyness of it all as you find yourself enthusiastically reaching overhead to snap up the juicy red orbs. The owners say the system helps eliminate pests and bacteria, reducing their need to spray the fruit with chemicals – plus, because everything’s undercover, you can pick through rain, hail or shine. Entry is $22 per person ($11 for kids), for which you’re invited to stuff yourself with as many berries as you can, before taking home the rest (prices pre kilo start at around $12). This particular pick-your-own farm is super popular and regularly books out, so make sure to save yourself a spot over the phone before making the journey.

Read more
Apples: Pine Crest Orchard
Photograph: Joanna Gubbins

Apples: Pine Crest Orchard

  • Attractions
  • Farms

Drive time: 1h 30m

This picturesque orchard in Bilpin has been run by the Galbraith family for 40 years. Manager of the farm John is also an avid horticulturalist, so at different times of the year you’ll be able to spot various flowers on the property, from daffodils to cherry blossoms, as well as birdlife like rosellas, New Holland honeyeaters and parrots in all colours of the rainbow. But what you’re really here for are the crisp, rosy apples – and that feeling of reaching for a perfectly formed fruit and with a light twist the treasure’s yours for the taking. They grow different varieties throughout the year, starting with Tydemans and akanes in January, before royal gala, golden delicious, Fuji, Granny Smith and pink lady apples carry the season until late May. If you come at the right time, you might also be able to pick peaches, plums, pears and even kiwifruit. Entry is just $2, and from there you simply pay for what you pick.

Read more
Advertising
Citrus: Ford’s Farm
Photograph: Kim Starr

Citrus: Ford’s Farm

  • Attractions
  • Farms

Drive time: 1h 50m

If you’re not afraid of a little heavy lifting, there’s a charming citrus orchard less than two hour's drive north where you can pick more zesty goods than you can throw at an industrial juicer. At Ford’s they specialise in mandarins – satsuma, imperial and hickson varieties are all grown here, and some of the original emperor mandarin trees planted over 50 years ago are still bearing fruit today. You can also pick Tahitian and kaffir limes, lemons and cumquats, tiny oval shaped fruits that are both sweet and tart, and incredibly fun to pop in your mouth whole. Make a day of your visit – there are picnic areas, a farm shop selling homemade chutney, and sheep to feed. If you’re driving, there’s plenty to do before and after your citrus stockpiling session. Located right on the Hawkesbury River, the farm is wedged between two massive national parks – Dharug up north, and Marramarra down south, plus the historic town of Wisemans Ferry is on the way, just 20 minutes out.

Read more
Vegetables: Bilpin Fruit Bowl
Photograph: Dwight Sipler

Vegetables: Bilpin Fruit Bowl

  • Attractions
  • Farms

Drive time: 1h 40m

As their name suggests, Bilpin Fruit Bowl offers a cornucopia of sweet treats for picking, from yellow peaches and nectarines in summer to Granny Smith and Fuji apples in autumn. But they’re one of the few places that also permits you to forage your own veggies too – the bounty they offer, depending on the season, includes zucchini, yellow squash bok choy, lettuce, capsicum and even green kale. Entry is $20 for adults and $10 for kids, after that you simply pay for what you pick. The farm’s been owned and operated by the same family for over 30 years, and they diligently update their Facebook page each week with details of the produce that will be available, so you can start planning ahead for that colourful stir fry. After a gallop through the fields and orchards, replenish your energy stores with a slice of freshly baked apple pie from the farm shop, which also stocks homemade jams and local honeys you can enjoy on the ample picnic grounds outside.

Read more

Enjoy more fresh air activity

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on date ideas

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.