Where to go fruit picking near Sydney

Drive time: 1h 20m
At this strawberry farm in Thirlmere, just past Picton, the fruit is grown inside greenhouses, draping out of tunnels elevated two metres from the ground. It’s a little surreal to walk around under a thick Christmas-coloured ceiling when you’ve been expecting a traditional strawberry field with its rows of soil mounds, but you’ll soon forget the topsy-turvyness of it all as you find yourself enthusiastically reaching overhead to snap up the juicy red orbs. The owners say the system helps eliminate pests and bacteria, reducing their need to spray the fruit with chemicals – plus, because everything’s undercover, you can pick through rain, hail or shine. Entry is $22 per person ($11 for kids), for which you’re invited to stuff yourself with as many berries as you can, before taking home the rest (prices pre kilo start at around $12). This particular pick-your-own farm is super popular and regularly books out, so make sure to save yourself a spot over the phone before making the journey.