A key lime pie
Photograph: Mistey Nguyen
Photograph: Mistey Nguyen

The best pies in Chicago

The most irresistible pies in town range from fruity creations to seriously rich, chocolaty delights.

Morgan Olsen
Written by Morgan Olsen & Jeffy Mai
Contributors: Zach Long & Erin Yarnall
Whether you’re a fan of the classics or prefer something a bit more original, Chicago’s best pie makers are here to please. With a seemingly endless variety of fillings and toppings to choose from, there’s an option for every taste. Key lime purists can head to Bang Bang to get their fix, while those who want to step into a time warp should check out Spinning J. Even gluten-free pies are available, courtesy of Defloured.

While many of these offerings are found at the city’s best bakeries, they also serve as tantalizing desserts at seafood restaurants and steakhouses. And you can usually buy them by the slice, but if you’re trying to be the MVP during the holiday season, grab a whole one for the family. So keep reading to see our picks for the best pies in Chicago.

Best pies in Chicago

1. Hoosier Mama Pie Company

  • Bakeries
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

Former fine-dining pastry chef Paula Haney made a name for her pies at farmers markets and coffee shops. Now she sells seasonal creations (from strawberry-rhubarb in spring to apple and pumpkin in fall) and signatures (like her incomparable banana-cream and the Malört-inspired "Chicago Sunrise"), along with Metropolis coffee, at her tiny, retro pie shop. The pies are, in a word, extraordinary.

2. Justice of the Pies

  • Avalon Park
Justice of the Pies
Justice of the Pies
Photograph: Caroline Taft

Maya-Camille Broussard launched Justice of the Pies as a way to honor her late father, a criminal defense attorney and a self-proclaimed pie aficionado. You can find Broussard and her delicious slices at her bakery in Avalon Park, at various pop-up partners around the city or get them shipped directly to your door via GoldBelly. The sublime lavender-lemon pie tastes even sweeter when you find out that Justice partners with nonprofits to positively impact the lives around them.

3. Spinning J Bakery & Soda Fountain

  • Cafés
  • Humboldt Park
  • price 1 of 4
Spinning J Bakery & Soda Fountain
Spinning J Bakery & Soda Fountain
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

Travel back in time (if only for an hour) at this charming Humboldt Park pie and soda shop that's outfitted with old-timey barstools and beautiful vintage accents. Despite its decor, the pies on offer aren't stuck in the past: Diners can choose from imaginative flavors like caramel apple, s'mores, and Key lime-hibiscus. Order a slice and a house-made soda, hunker down in a booth and transport yourself to a simpler time.

4. Bang Bang Pie Shop

  • Bakeries
  • Logan Square
  • price 1 of 4
Bang Bang Pie Shop
Bang Bang Pie Shop
Photograph: Martha Williams for Time Out

The flavors at Bang Bang rotate regularly, offering a taste of seasonal produce and funky flavor combinations concocted for special holidays. Come summer, diners might be able to grab a slice of lemon pie with tangy lemon cream, frothy lemon mousse and lip-smacking lemon curd. In the winter months, keep an eye out for more indulgent creations, like the apple and raspberry crumble. Key lime is available all year for good reason—it's an excellent example of what the little shop can do. Citrusy custard pools in a graham cracker crust before being topped with a dollop of fresh whipped cream. It's spectacularly simple yet inexplicably divine.

5. Spilt Milk Pastry

  • Bakeries
  • Oak Park
  • price 1 of 4
Spilt Milk Pastry
Spilt Milk Pastry
Photograph: Tina Harle

Take a trip outside city limits to Oak Park for a superb selection of baked goods from sisters Molly and Meg Svec. The pair have built a reputation on making pies using local and seasonal ingredients. Flavors include chocolate chess, coconut cream and lemon meringue but if you can’t settle on just one, Spilt Milk has been known to sell Franken Pies, which are composed of six random slices chosen by the shop. 

Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago
6. First Slice Pie Cafe

  • Cafés
  • Andersonville
  • price 1 of 4
First Slice Pie Cafe
First Slice Pie Cafe
Photograph: Joe Tighe

Maybe it's the giant pie sculpture in the window here that seduces you and draws you in. Or maybe it's the fact that eating at this charitable café is an easy way to support an organization that provides hunger relief. Whatever it may be, it certainly doesn't hurt that the pie is expertly crafted in classic varieties like French silk, chocolate cream, Michigan sour cherry and Key lime. Inhale the shop's brilliant aroma and feel good about giving back.

7. Au Levain

Au Levain
Au Levain
Photograph: Mistey Nguyen

Angel Chavez made the most of his time during the pandemic by launching a virtual bakery. This fall, he's opening a brick-and-mortar location in Lincoln Square. While we wait, you can pre-order a host pies for Thanksgiving, from a flaky apple pie filled with Mick Klug Farm Honeycrisp to a zingy Key lime pie.

Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago

8. Honeypie Bakeshop

  • Bakeries
  • Edgewater
Honeypie Bakeshop
Honeypie Bakeshop
Photograph: Honeypie Bakeshop

Attached to Edgewater pub Beard & Belly, this bakery offers a rotating roster of pies by Milwaukee cafe Honeypie. Pie maker Valeri Lucks dreams up these 11-inch confections in a cascade of flavors, from seasonal picks like blueberry lemonade and whiskey walnut pecan to piquant combos such as Milwaukee mud with fudge, dark chocolate custard and chocolate cookie crust.

9. Sweet Mandy B’s

  • Bakeries
  • Lincoln Park
  • price 1 of 4
Sweet Mandy B’s
Sweet Mandy B’s
Photograph: Courtesy Sweet Mandy B's

As its name suggests, this Lincoln Park- and Streeterville-based bakery is as sweet as pie—and luckily, the menu offers a laundry list of actual pies to boot. Nine-inch whole pies come in flavors like apple streusel, apple cherry, banana cream, chocolate cream and key lime. Just don't be surprised when you leave the store with a box of whimsical cookies, brownies and cupcakes; the pastry case at Sweet Mandy B's is irresistable.

10. Defloured: A Gluten Free Bakery

  • Bakeries
  • Andersonville
Defloured: A Gluten Free Bakery
Defloured: A Gluten Free Bakery
Photograph: Courtesy Defloured

Typically anyone who abides by a gluten-free diet would have to count pie out when it comes to their dessert table, but that’s not the case with Andersonville's Defloured, an entirely gluten-free bakery. Defloured’s pies, which are made with a variety of alternative flours, including brown rice flour and tapioca flour, are special-order only, and require a seven-day advanced notice. In addition to the bakery’s pie options, it also offers an array of baked goods, including nearly 20 different types of cookies.

11. Give Me Some Sugah

  • Bakeries
  • Greater Grand Crossing
  • price 1 of 4

Over in South Shore, this charming little shop dishes out an assortment of sweet treats. While you can order a slice (or two), be the hero at your next gathering by bringing a full pie. The banana pudding, pecan and sweet potato are all stellar.

Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago
13. Scafuri Bakery

  • Bakeries
  • Little Italy, UIC
  • price 1 of 4

More than a century after its establishment, this family-run Taylor Street bakeshop continues to turn out spot-on renditions of southern Italian classics, like mildly-sweet, cinnamon-scented cannoli that are filled to order and dipped in your choice of chocolate or chopped pistachios. On top of an abundance of Italian-American delicacies, the bakery's pecan pie is worth planning ahead for to impress in-laws or friends during the holidays.

14. Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

  • Seafood
  • River North
  • price 3 of 4
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Photograph: Christina Slaton

Let's be honest: You're probably not going to Joe's explicitly for the pie. But maybe you should. The dessert menu is stacked with tough decisions: Key lime or banana cream?  Pumpkin chiffon or peanut butter? Old-fashioned apple or Boston cream? There's not a bad choice in the bunch, but we're suckers for the banana cream.

15. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

  • Steakhouse
  • Rush & Division
  • price 3 of 4
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse
Photograph: Kailley Lindman

One of Chicago’s most venerable steakhouses is an impressive experience from start to finish. The beef gets star billing, and justifiably so, but Gibsons’ macadamia turtle pie is the item that catches every eye in the dining room when it’s brought out. Pie crust is loaded with vanilla ice cream, graham cracker crumbles, and macadamia nuts, and the towering dessert is finished with drizzles of chocolate and caramel sauce. You’ll definitely have to share this one, and you most certainly will not leave hungry.

Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago
16. Bavette’s

  • Steakhouse
  • River North
  • price 2 of 4
Bavette’s
Bavette’s
Photo: Tara White Photo

We know you’re probably at Hogsalt Hospitality’s sultry steakhouse to feast on luxuries like chilled shellfish and cuts of dry-aged beef. But do yourself a favor and save room for dessert because it’s worth it. Bavette’s offers two pies—lemon meringue and chocolate cream. Although they’re both great, we keep coming back to the latter. It features a cookie crust and silky smooth, pudding-like chocolate filling. If that’s not rich enough, it’s also topped with a dollop of whipped cream.

Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago
17. Shaw’s Crab House

  • Seafood
  • River North
  • price 3 of 4
Shaw’s Crab House
Shaw’s Crab House
Photograph: Anjali Pinto

We love tucking into an order of chilled crab claws at Shaw's, but we're always sure to leave room for dessert. The seafood restaurant’s Key lime pie is arguably the best option on the menu and is crafted with an almond-graham cracker crust and buttery-smooth filling. If you prefer a fruit-based confection, opt for the raspberry pie, which is stuffed with berries from Mike & Jerry's berry farm in Washington state.

18. Frontera Grill

  • Mexican
  • River North
  • price 2 of 4

Rick Bayless’ flagship restaurant offers a range of time-honored Mexican classics, from ceviches and guacs to Oaxacan-style carne asada, but the signature dessert is wholly American. Chocolate pecan pie, made from a recipe Bayless came up with over 30 years ago, gets some added depth through a dollop of Kahlua whipped cream. It’s the perfect finish to a first-rate meal.

Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago
20. Ema

  • River North
Ema
Ema
Photograph: Jeff Marini

Chef CJ Jacobson showcases the flavors of the Mediterranean at his River North restaurant through a variety of spreads, mezzes, kebabs and more. Enticing as it might be to overload on the aforementioned bites, a de-lish honey pie with custard filling—served alongside marinated peach, whipped cream and toasted sesame—awaits for dessert.

Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago
21. Kasama

  • Filipino
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4
Kasama
Kasama
Photograph: Kristen Mendiola

Before Genie Kwon started turning heads at modern Filipino standout Kasama, she was the pastry chef at Oriole. Guests who had the pleasure of dining there were sent home after their meal with an exceptional pie from Kwon to enjoy the following day. Her current offerings at Kasama include apple, oatmeal cream and chocolate raspberry whoopie pie with perfect crusts. They're big enough to share but we totally understand if you’d rather be a little selfish.

Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago
