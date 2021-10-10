Hong Kong
Pedestrians walk on a street in the Wanchai district of Hong Kong on August 6, 2021
Photograph: AFP/Isaac Lawrence

Where to find affordable mental health care services in Hong Kong

Hong Kong has always been a stressful city to live in, and recent events have, sadly, not made it any easier. Whether you're a long-term sufferer of mental illness or you have just been struggling with stress and anxious thoughts lately, we've put together a list of affordable mental health care services you can seek help from.

Affordable mental health care services in Hong Kong

Oasis at The Vine
Photograph: Courtesy The Vine Church HK

Oasis at The Vine

Oasis is a mental health care service offered by The Vine, an English-speaking international church in Wan Chai. Its team of trained counsellors provides counselling for individuals and couples and operates an affordable, sliding-scale fee (variable prices based on your ability to pay) for its services. You and your counsellor will discuss and establish the cost per session together. If there are any changes in your financial situation, you can let your counsellor know so the fee can be adjusted accordingly.

3527 6054, info@oasishktherapy.com, vinechurch.life

ReSource: The Counselling Centre
Photograph: Courtesy ReSource: The Counselling Centre

ReSource: The Counselling Centre

ReSource is a multicultural counselling centre in Central that offers confidential counselling on a range of issues available in English, Cantonese, Putonghua, Russian, Hindi, Marathi and Marwadi languages. Like Oasis, ReSource adopts a sliding fee scale based on each client's family income. Give them a call today to get a detailed estimate of the fee.

2523 8979, resource@counselling.org.hkresourcecounselling.org

OCD & Anxiety Support Hong Kong
Photograph: Shutterstock

OCD & Anxiety Support Hong Kong

OCD & Anxiety Support Hong Kong is a non-profit organisation that wants to give individuals with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Anxiety Disorders and Depression the opportunity to lead the best life possible by offering sufferers a confidential space to share their fears and anxiety. Sessions are free, held monthly, and conducted in English, though translation services can be provided if notified in advance. Check out their page on Meetup to keep up to date on their next meeting date and latest location.

ocdcommunityhk@gmail.com, ocdanxietyhk.org



The Hospital Authority (Public hospitals and clinics)
Photograph: Unsplash/Ali Yahya

The Hospital Authority (Public hospitals and clinics)

From depression to eating disorders, whatever it is you wish to receive medical assistance for, you can get help by visiting a public hospital or clinic to see a general doctor in your area, who will then write a referral for you and arrange a meeting with a specialist. A triage assessment then determines how urgent your case is, and thus, the waiting time for you to be referred to a psychiatry specialist outpatient clinic.

Hospital Authority Head Office hotline 2300 6555, (available form 8.45 am to 5.45 pm daily, except Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays), or visit this contact list of Hospitals & Institutions 

Social Welfare Department
Photograph: Unsplash/Joseph Chan

Social Welfare Department

Aside from the Hospital Authority, the Social Welfare Department also provides free clinical psychology assistance. You can either call the departmental hotline for help or visit the Integrated Family Services Centre in your district to speak with a social worker. Depending on your case, the social worker may make a referral to the corresponding Clinical Psychology Unit for psychological services.

2343 2255, swdenq@swd.gov.hk, swd.gov.hk

The Samaritans
Photograph: Unsplash/Robin Worrall

The Samaritans

The Samaritans provide a 24-hour multilingual suicide prevention hotline service for anyone who's struggling with suicidal thoughts. For less urgent cases, the organisation also provides an email service, with a response usually within 24 hours as well as a Samaritan Befrienders programme that seeks to build long-term relationships with people who are facing difficulties or are lonely and depressed and help them regain confidence in life. 

2896 0000, jo@samaritans.org.hk, samaritans.org.hk

