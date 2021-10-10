Where to find affordable mental health care services in Hong Kong

Oasis at The Vine
Oasis is a mental health care service offered by The Vine, an English-speaking international church in Wan Chai. Its team of trained counsellors provides counselling for individuals and couples and operates an affordable, sliding-scale fee (variable prices based on your ability to pay) for its services. You and your counsellor will discuss and establish the cost per session together. If there are any changes in your financial situation, you can let your counsellor know so the fee can be adjusted accordingly.
3527 6054, info@oasishktherapy.com, vinechurch.life