The British first arrived in Hong Kong in Sheung Wan
Despite how ordinary it now looks, one particular street in Sheung Wan holds a very prominent spot in Hong Kong’s history. In January 1841, the British navy, under the command of Commodore James John Gordon Bremer, disembarked the HMS Calliope and first set foot on Hong Kong soil in Sheung Wan. They found an elevated location nearby suitable for a camp, which was aptly named Possession Point. The Union Jack flag was raised here in a ceremony that symbolised the formal possession of Hong Kong. This spot is now marked by Hollywood Road Park, and the road next to it named Possession Street. The bottom of Possession Street used to be the waterfront where the navy would have docked, but due to years of reclamation, this historic spot has shifted further and further inland.