This one’s interesting but a bit grim. In 1894, a bubonic plague outbreak spread around the world, reaching Hong Kong in May as many Chinese people had returned to their ancestral homes in mainland China for Ching Ming Festival, unknowingly bringing the disease back with them.

The tenement houses of Tai Ping Shan in Sheung Wan was one of the city’s most densely populated neighbourhoods and, combined with a dismal lack of hygiene, was where the first plague cases appeared, quickly becoming the site of mass deaths. The health authorities could not even dispose of the dead quick enough and bodies simply clogged the streets – a remnant of this can still be seen in the coffin shops in the area, which were originally set up to cater to the funerary needs of all the deceased.

The plague killed more than 2,000 individuals within three months, and eventually, Tai Ping Shan had to be fully evacuated and its buildings razed to the ground. The government was very much spurred on to advance medical developments, subsequently setting up Hong Kong’s first bacteriology institute, which is now the Hong Kong Museum of Medical Sciences.