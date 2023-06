This pizzeria is located on the fourth level of Pacific Place in Admiralty and takes its name from an old type of awned wheat that has been used for centuries in baking which they, naturally, utilise in the pizzas. The result is pizza that has a unique earthy base, to which they add all manner of toppings to make the pizza experience complete. From margarita to marinara and parma, which is topped with an extremely generous amount of good-quality ham and rocket for an explosion of flavour.

