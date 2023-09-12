The best restaurants in Kennedy Town

For a stomach-filling dim sum that’s not only delicious but also very accessible, Sun Hing is your answer. This humble little dim sum joint is made for night owls; open until 3am under normal circumstances. Unlike most restaurants, customers don’t get to just pick and choose off the menu. Instead, the dim sum here comes fresh out of the steamer, and servers will go to each table asking if there are any takers once the food is ready. The leftovers are then stacked together on a side table, where customers can later go back to take what they want to eat.