The best restaurants in Kennedy Town

Helmed by native Mexican chef Esdras Ochoa who previously appeared on Netflix’s The Final Table, 11 Westside plates up authentic Mexican fare like chunky guacamole, elote, a sweeping selection of tacos, and plenty more. After your meal, venture further into the restaurant to find their hidden bar, The Wilshire. Headed up by beverage director Daniel Eun, who also contributed to venues such as OBP, The Wilshire’s menu provides a range of classic and modern cocktails in their casual yet sleek environment.
After gaining a stop on the MTR’s Island Line a couple years ago, Kennedy Town has become one of Hong Kong’s trendiest neighbourhoods that’s home to plenty of cool cafés and Instagrammable locations. Luckily, this waterfront neighbourhood also has plenty of choices when it comes to restaurants. No matter what cuisine you’re in the mood for, K-Town has got it all; browse through our top picks of the best restaurants in this district!
