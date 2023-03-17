Hong Kong
Asia's 50 Best Restaurants
Photograph: Courtesy Asia's 50 Best RestaurantsAsia's 50 Best Restaurants

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 announces 51-100 rankings

Eight Hong Kong establishments make it onto the list

Ann Chiu
Jeff Yeung
Written by
Ann Chiu
Translated by
Jeff Yeung
The 2023 edition of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants will be hosted on March 28, and in anticipation of the event, the organisation has announced rankings 51 to 100 today, with 17 restaurants making their way onto the rankings for the very first time. Overall, Hong Kong makes up eight spots on the winners’ list, making our city one of the highest achievers in the region. New to the rankings from Hong Kong include Yong Fu Hong Kong (54th), Ando (61st), and Estro (62nd). The remaining five consist of Ta Vie (53rd), 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana (59th), Sushi Hare (97th), Xin Rong Ji (99th), and VEA Restaurant (100th).

The judging panel for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants is made up of over 300 industry experts and leading personalities within the Asian food and drink industry, including food critics, chefs, restaurant owners, and gastronomes. For the foodies in Hong Kong, stay tuned for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ full list of winners on March 28.

