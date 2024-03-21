Hong Kong
Timeout

Plumcot
Photograph: Courtesy Plumcot/Michi Sin

The best bakeries for bread and pastries in Hong Kong

Bready, set, go!

Cherry Chan
Edited by
Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Hong Kong is home to some fantastic local bakeries that give us the best egg tarts and classic pineapple buns, but sometimes all you want is a hearty loaf of sourdough or a buttery croissant to satisfy those carb cravings. Thankfully, there are plenty of top quality bakeries across the city that have European-style bread and pastries on the menu. Here are some of our favourites!

RECOMMENDED: After you've purchased your baked goods, grab a cuppa from one of the best spots for milk tea in Hong Kong!

Hong Kong’s best bakeries

Bakehouse
Photograph: Courtesy Bakehouse

Bakehouse

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Soho

Established by former Four Seasons executive pastry chef Grégoire Michaud, Bakehouse offers an array of wonderfully baked goodies including its famed croissants and sourdough egg tarts, artisanal sourdough loaves, tarts, doughnuts and pastries, among other bakes that emerge from the oven all day long.

Big Grains
Photograph: Facebook/BigGrains

Big Grains

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Jordan

This local artisanal bakery started as a small shop in Jordan in 2015 before expanding to Wan Chai and Tsuen Wan. Founded by siblings Andrew Li (the baker) and Jeffrey Li (the pastry chef), the duo crafts tasty bread and pastries. A definite must-try is their famous 25-layer croissant that is buttery, and extra flaky.

Gontran Cherrier
Photograph: Courtesy Gontran Cherrier

Gontran Cherrier

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Gontran Cherrier is a French artisan boulangerie that has a wide variety of bread and pastries to choose from. Top choices include sourdough and one of our favourite croissants in all of Hong Kong as well as other thoughtful variations such as their ‘Cloud’ croissants, fruit-filled Paris-Brest, Danish toasts, pretzels and more.

Hashtag B
Photograph: Facebook/Hashtag B

Hashtag B

  • Shopping
  • Bakeries
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Hashtag B is a popular bakery chain that provides modern twists on classic Hong Kong baked goods. The chain prides itself on being health conscious and uses minimal salt and sugar in their products, but their baked goods are nothing short of flavourful. They’re best known for their Napoleon tarts which have a flaky pastry base and a rich egg custard centre, along with other irresistible treats like pineapple buns and swirled bread loafs. 

Mayse Artisan Bakery
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Mayse Artisan Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Tai Po

Established by a native Latvian, Mayse makes its bread using a homemade sourdough starter and organic ingredients. The bakery bakes healthy wheat, rye, and sourdough bread as well as bread with olives or seeds and more. You can telephone or WhatsApp your order to ensure your bread of choice is available.

Miam Bakery
Photograph: Facebook/MiamMiamMiam

Miam Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Sai Ying Pun

Located in Sai Ying Pun, Miam Bakery has some great pastries and bakes on the menu. Think crispy croissants, fragrant cinnamon buns, bagels with great chew, rustic loaf and sourdough. They also do great pies if you’re looking to impress or want to get something more substantial.

Pane e Latte
Photograph: Courtesy Pane e Latte

Pane e Latte

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Stanley

This Italian bakery and gelateria is located in the heart of Stanley Village and offers a range of freshly baked goods and pastries such as traditional style baguettes, flavourful Mazi sourdough bread, ciabatta, soft focaccia Pugliese, and more. There’s also a range of pastries including croissants, choux, tarts, and sweet bombolinis to get your hands on.

Plumcot
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Plumcot

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Tai Hang

This trendy neighbourhood patisserie in Tai Hang makes everything from artisanal ice cream to cakes and French pastries. You can pre-order some items online to avoid disappointment and they do some great gift boxes if you’re looking to get a selection. Our favourite pastries here include the croissants, canelé, and chausson aux pommes.

Proof
Photograph: Courtesy Proof

Proof

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Happy Valley

Proof is one of Hong Kong’s more unique bakeries and the treats vary from day to day. A small sign outside the shop lists what’s available. Using unbleached flour and no artificial ingredients or preservatives in everything they create, Proof’s menu ranges from the classic sourdough and bagels to the crowd-favourite cinnamon roll, pretzels, danishes and more.

Sai Kung Cafe & Bakery
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Sai Kung Cafe & Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Sai Kung

If you ever venture out to Sai Kung – aka the back garden of Hong Kong – don’t miss Sai Kung Cafe & Bakery that’s just a few steps away from the pier. This hole-in-the-wall attracts a steady stream of tourists and locals that flock from all over the city just for a taste of their Portuguese tarts and buttered pineapple buns. Be sure to order an iced milk tea for a match made in heaven!

Soft Thunder (Wan Chai)
Photograph: Courtesy Soft Thunder

Soft Thunder (Wan Chai)

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Wan Chai

Since opening their brick-and-mortar bakery in Sai Ying Pun in 2021, Soft Thunder has become one of the city’s most popular bakeries, winning many Hongkongers over with their French pastries. The local bakery has since opened its first cafe-slash-bakery in Wan Chai, where people can dine-in and enjoy pastries within the spacious venue. Aside from offering classic viennoiserie, such as cinnamon rolls, giant palmier cookies, and egg tarts, Soft Thunder’s Wan Chai location also sells branch-exclusive items like creme caramel danish, pistachio croissant, a pistachio-flavoured unicorn puff, and more.

Sour Dough
Photograph: Facebook/Sour Dough

Sour Dough

  • Restaurants
  • Delis
  • Wan Chai

Helmed by Swiss pastry chef Gérard Dubois,Sour Dough is an artisan deli that offers all sorts of bread, pastries, and other baked goods made using sourdough starters that are over 30 years old. Visit their Wan Chai location to pick up delicious baked goods on-the-go.

The Baker & The Bottleman
Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman

The Baker & The Bottleman

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Wan Chai

Opened by the same team behind Roganic, this bakery’s menu features gourmet British bakes including pastries, scones, cakes, bread, cookies and much more. The grilled ham and cheese sandwich is great here, but if you’re looking to make your own, you can try the sourdough loaf or take home the Roganic Irish soda bread loaf which is also fantastic, especially when toasted and buttered.

Vission Bakery
Photograph: Facebook/Vission Bakery

Vission Bakery

  • Shopping
  • Bakeries
  • Soho

As the sister venue to Tai Hang-based cookie shop Cookie Vission, Vission Bakery is a popular artisanal bakery in Soho that whips up an endless array of high quality pastries. If you’re willing to wait in the long queues by their doorstep, you’ll be greeted with a counter full of ridiculously indulgent baked goods like tiramisu tarts, fluffy doughnuts, or their signature kouign amann – sugary layered cakes.

In the mood for some local treats instead?

