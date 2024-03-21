The best bakeries for bread and pastries in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is home to some fantastic local bakeries that give us the best egg tarts and classic pineapple buns, but sometimes all you want is a hearty loaf of sourdough or a buttery croissant to satisfy those carb cravings. Thankfully, there are plenty of top quality bakeries across the city that have European-style bread and pastries on the menu. Here are some of our favourites!

