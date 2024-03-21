The best bakeries for bread and pastries in Hong Kong

Established by former Four Seasons executive pastry chef Grégoire Michaud, Bakehouse offers an array of wonderfully baked goodies including its famed croissants and sourdough egg tarts, artisanal sourdough loaves, tarts, doughnuts and pastries, among other bakes that emerge from the oven all day long.
Hong Kong is home to some fantastic local bakeries that give us the best egg tarts and classic pineapple buns, but sometimes all you want is a hearty loaf of sourdough or a buttery croissant to satisfy those carb cravings. Thankfully, there are plenty of top quality bakeries across the city that have European-style bread and pastries on the menu. Here are some of our favourites!
RECOMMENDED: After you've purchased your baked goods, grab a cuppa from one of the best spots for milk tea in Hong Kong!