Food and beverage organisation Lubuds Group partners with Mastercard to present exclusive culinary offerings

Mastercard users will get to enjoy privileges at dedicated restaurants across the city

As part of Mastercard’s Priceless campaign to provide unforgettable experiences and discounts to users around the world, they’ve recently teamed up with local food and beverage organisation Lubuds Group to bring one-of-a-kind dining privileges in Hong Kong.

Photograph: Courtesy Mastercard I From L to R: Mastercard Executive Vice President and Division President of Greater China Dennis Chang, Mastercard Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing & Communications for Asia Pacific Julie Nestor, Mastercard Managing Director for Hong Kong & Macau Helena Chen, Group Director of Lubuds Group Louie Chung

The campaign is divided into three categories – Priceless Specials, which offers a series of food and beverage discounts at Lubuds’ restaurants from now until December 31; Mastercard Travel Rewards, where users can take advantage of cash rewards and online promotions; and Priceless Experiences, featuring sensational dining opportunities for users to enjoy.

Photograph: Courtesy Mastercard I Tuna cutting demonstration at Lubuds Group's restaurants

Some of the Priceless Experiences include ordering from a hidden menu at Mián; indulging in European delicacies like black truffle paste pasta tossed in a parmesan wheel at Pleka and Palco; savouring delectable desserts at Pano; and watching a live demonstration of tuna cutting by sashimi masters at Odds and Ana Ten.



Find more details about Mastercard's Priceless campaign on their website.



