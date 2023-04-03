Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
celebrity chef ronald shao at mian
Photograph: Courtesy MastercardCelebrity chef Ronald Shao

Food and beverage organisation Lubuds Group partners with Mastercard to present exclusive culinary offerings

Mastercard users will get to enjoy privileges at dedicated restaurants across the city

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

As part of Mastercard’s Priceless campaign to provide unforgettable experiences and discounts to users around the world, they’ve recently teamed up with local food and beverage organisation Lubuds Group to bring one-of-a-kind dining privileges in Hong Kong.

mastercard lubuds press event
Photograph: Courtesy Mastercard I From L to R: Mastercard Executive Vice President and Division President of Greater China Dennis Chang, Mastercard Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing & Communications for Asia Pacific Julie Nestor, Mastercard Managing Director for Hong Kong & Macau Helena Chen, Group Director of Lubuds Group Louie Chung

The campaign is divided into three categories – Priceless Specials, which offers a series of food and beverage discounts at Lubuds’ restaurants from now until December 31; Mastercard Travel Rewards, where users can take advantage of cash rewards and online promotions; and Priceless Experiences, featuring sensational dining opportunities for users to enjoy.

tuna cutting
Photograph: Courtesy Mastercard I Tuna cutting demonstration at Lubuds Group's restaurants

Some of the Priceless Experiences include ordering from a hidden menu at Mián; indulging in European delicacies like black truffle paste pasta tossed in a parmesan wheel at Pleka and Palco; savouring delectable desserts at Pano; and watching a live demonstration of tuna cutting by sashimi masters at Odds and Ana Ten.

Find more details about Mastercard’s Priceless campaign on their website.

Recommended stories:
Lush teams up with The Super Mario Bros. Movie for a limited collection
Explore the tastes of Macau with these culinary offerings
Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this April

Follow us on YoutubeFacebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!