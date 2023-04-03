Food and beverage organisation Lubuds Group partners with Mastercard to present exclusive culinary offerings

[title]
As part of Mastercard’s Priceless campaign to provide unforgettable experiences and discounts to users around the world, they’ve recently teamed up with local food and beverage organisation Lubuds Group to bring one-of-a-kind dining privileges in Hong Kong.
The campaign is divided into three categories – Priceless Specials, which offers a series of food and beverage discounts at Lubuds’ restaurants from now until December 31; Mastercard Travel Rewards, where users can take advantage of cash rewards and online promotions; and Priceless Experiences, featuring sensational dining opportunities for users to enjoy.
Some of the Priceless Experiences include ordering from a hidden menu at Mián; indulging in European delicacies like black truffle paste pasta tossed in a parmesan wheel at Pleka and Palco; savouring delectable desserts at Pano; and watching a live demonstration of tuna cutting by sashimi masters at Odds and Ana Ten.
Find more details about Mastercard’s Priceless campaign on their website.
Recommended stories:
Lush teams up with The Super Mario Bros. Movie for a limited collection
Explore the tastes of Macau with these culinary offerings
Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this April
Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.