Is Hong Kong still one of the best cities in the world? Have your say in the 2022 Time Out Index survey

Take Time Out's annual survey and tell us what you feel about life in HK now

Last year, we asked 27,000 city dwellers across the globe to answer some important questions about the cities they lived in – what they are feeling, thinking, eating, drinking, and doing for fun, especially amidst the pandemic.

It has been an incredibly challenging year for Hong Kong, but as a result of the 2021 survey, the city has been named one of the best cities in the world (ranking at number 20), and Sai Kung even taking the 9th spot among the 49 coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

Now, a year on, and as the city battles the fifth wave of the pandemic, we want to find out if we still feel the same about our city. So, we're doing it all again. We’ve just launched the Time Out Index 2022, the fifth edition of our annual poll, and we want to hear from you.

We need your help to pinpoint the city's current state and what makes it still great, even when things are a bit grim. Don’t hold back – it's completely anonymous. Tell us how you really feel, whether good or bad, and at the end we’ll tell you exactly how much you love your city.

Take the Time Out Index survey here!



We also just released the results of our 2022 Sex and Dating Survey. We delved deep into the dating and romantic life of Hongkongers, here's what we found out.

