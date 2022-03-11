We ran a vibe check on sex & dating in Hong Kong

Stuck inside and stuck in our feelings, romantic relationships, dating, and hook-up culture have been turned upside by lockdown after lockdown… after lockdown. If you’re feeling some type of way and wondering if everyone else is going through it, well, we’re here to let you know that they are.

Our inquisitive (and nosy) editors were curious about how everyone is dating, mating and relating these days, and what pandemic romance looks like. We quizzed over 500 readers in our 2022 Sex & Dating Survey, asking you some incredibly personal questions and you openly offered your personal anecdotes and confessions. We took your data and ran it through a kind of complex and scientific-ish analysis. Here are the highlights from our completely anonymous – but always insightful – Time Out Sex & Dating Survey, the pandemic edition.



RECOMMENDED: Looking for romantic spots for your next date? Snuggle up at these beautiful locations or check out the sexiest and most romantic hotels in Hong Kong.