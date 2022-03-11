We ran a vibe check on sex & dating in Hong Kong

Audience snapshot
Of the respondents, millennials had a lot to say, and a large portion of respondents were females who were willing and ready to kiss and tell.
And guess what? Romance in Hong Kong isn’t dead, yet…
Stuck inside and stuck in our feelings, romantic relationships, dating, and hook-up culture have been turned upside by lockdown after lockdown… after lockdown. If you’re feeling some type of way and wondering if everyone else is going through it, well, we’re here to let you know that they are.
Our inquisitive (and nosy) editors were curious about how everyone is dating, mating and relating these days, and what pandemic romance looks like. We quizzed over 500 readers in our 2022 Sex & Dating Survey, asking you some incredibly personal questions and you openly offered your personal anecdotes and confessions. We took your data and ran it through a kind of complex and scientific-ish analysis. Here are the highlights from our completely anonymous – but always insightful – Time Out Sex & Dating Survey, the pandemic edition.
Was there a spike in Covid coupling? The polls show that an ever-so-slightly larger portion of our audience is in relationships.
Relationships are no piece of cake, and the pandemic further puts our love lives to the test. Some were forced far too close to their other half or further apart from others. For better or worse, the survey results show that love, and the willingness to make it work, are still alive.
If you're one of the many singletons in the city, you'd agree that Hong Kong is not the easiest city to find a mate, in fact, over 55 percent are not satisfied with the current state of dating. Everyone already lives at such a frenetic pace, and there's limited work-life balance. Add a pandemic and never-ending social-distancing restrictions to the equation, talk about a mood-killer.
Social distancing guidelines weren’t going to stand in the way of our sexy singles finding love, companionship, or a good time. Hongkongers are resilient and extremely adaptive, and pollers found alternative ways to go on dates. Instead of the usual dinner and drinks, brunch, day drinking, and hikes provided new ways for getting to know each other.
With limited social interaction, dating apps and virtual spaces may seem like the only viable option to find a date. Surprisingly, survey results indicate dating apps aren’t widely used, and also widely disliked. This could mean that most singles don't have the patience to be on dating apps or prefer natural, in-person chemistry and would rather find love in a meet-cute. But we do get you. Meeting people ‘in the wild' can be more exciting, and with the city's rigid social distancing restrictions, it just means it will take time, but it could also mean it may be more magical.
Nevertheless, those with active profiles still believe that there's plenty more fish in the sea when it comes to dating apps. A majority of those who are actively swiping don’t seem to be looking for anything too serious, though.
Take a peek under the sheets. Watch this space for the second part of our sex and dating survey results (emphasis on the sex part), where respondents share the good, the bad, and the downright dirty.