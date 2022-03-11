Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Time Out Hong Kong Sex & Dating Survey 2022
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

We ran a vibe check on sex & dating in Hong Kong

And guess what? Romance in Hong Kong isn’t dead, yet…

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

Stuck inside and stuck in our feelings, romantic relationships, dating, and hook-up culture have been turned upside by lockdown after lockdown… after lockdown. If you’re feeling some type of way and wondering if everyone else is going through it, well, we’re here to let you know that they are.

Our inquisitive (and nosy) editors were curious about how everyone is dating, mating and relating these days, and what pandemic romance looks like. We quizzed over 500 readers in our 2022 Sex & Dating Survey, asking you some incredibly personal questions and you openly offered your personal anecdotes and confessions. We took your data and ran it through a kind of complex and scientific-ish analysis. Here are the highlights from our completely anonymous – but always insightful – Time Out Sex & Dating Survey, the pandemic edition.

RECOMMENDED: Looking for romantic spots for your next date? Snuggle up at these beautiful locations or check out the sexiest and most romantic hotels in Hong Kong

Audience snapshot

Of the respondents, millennials had a lot to say, and a large portion of respondents were females who were willing and ready to kiss and tell.

Pandemic partnerships

Was there a spike in Covid coupling? The polls show that an ever-so-slightly larger portion of our audience is in relationships. 

Advertising

How did the pandemic affect relationships?

Spending all day, every day, with your partner or far apart for long periods has its range of consequences. Surprisingly, a large portion of our respondents says that their relationship was pretty much the same during the pandemic. But that's just one side of the story. A small portion proves that dark times can bring us closer together, while for others, the challenges of the pandemic have made their relationships worse. 

How do you keep the spark alive?

Relationships are no piece of cake, and the pandemic further puts our love lives to the test. Some were forced far too close to their other half or further apart from others. For better or worse, the survey results show that love, and the willingness to make it work, are still alive.

Advertising

Making date night a priority

Date nights are part of the spice that keeps things exciting. And our pollers agree. Even during the pandemic, couples make date nights a priority. So, if you're in a relationship and want to enhance your emotional connection and rekindle intimacy with your partners, make time for romantic quality time. Covid restrictions permitting, here are a few ideas to treat your boo to something different.  

Single in the city, and not satisfied

If you're one of the many singletons in the city, you'd agree that Hong Kong is not the easiest city to find a mate, in fact, over 55 percent are not satisfied with the current state of dating. Everyone already lives at such a frenetic pace, and there's limited work-life balance. Add a pandemic and never-ending social-distancing restrictions to the equation, talk about a mood-killer.

Advertising

Dating differently

Social distancing guidelines weren’t going to stand in the way of our sexy singles finding love, companionship, or a good time. Hongkongers are resilient and extremely adaptive, and pollers found alternative ways to go on dates. Instead of the usual dinner and drinks, brunch, day drinking, and hikes provided new ways for getting to know each other.

Modern love

With limited social interaction, dating apps and virtual spaces may seem like the only viable option to find a date. Surprisingly, survey results indicate dating apps aren’t widely used, and also widely disliked. This could mean that most singles don't have the patience to be on dating apps or prefer natural, in-person chemistry and would rather find love in a meet-cute. But we do get you. Meeting people ‘in the wild' can be more exciting, and with the city's rigid social distancing restrictions, it just means it will take time, but it could also mean it may be more magical.

Advertising

If you’re on the apps, what are you looking for?

Nevertheless, those with active profiles still believe that there's plenty more fish in the sea when it comes to dating apps. A majority of those who are actively swiping don’t seem to be looking for anything too serious, though.

 

Take a peek under the sheets. Watch this space for the second part of our sex and dating survey results (emphasis on the sex part), where respondents share the good, the bad, and the downright dirty.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.