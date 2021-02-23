Hong KongChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Last Resort
Photograph: Courtesy The Last ResortThe Last Resort interior

New dive bar The Last Resort opens in Soho

Expect no-frills drinks and comforting fried chicken on the menu

By Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

With ongoing social distancing regulations, Hong Kong bars have still not been able to reopen, and as a result, have pivoted their offerings to bottle takeaways and delivery, while bars with catering permits continued to serve thirsty Hongkongers as cafes. But even with these current conditions, there’s still a lot of fascinating new watering holes opening and adding to Hong Kong's cocktail scene. Another bar to add to that list is The Last Resort, a new dive bar from the team behind Black Sheep Restaurants, which is officially opening in Soho on February 23. The bar was initially scheduled to open in November last year but was pushed back due to  government restrictions. 

The Last Resort exterior

The new bar is 'nothing fancy' and something between a dive, back-alley, or roadside bar – except friendlier. Made for those who've had a tough day and need to see a friendly face, or drown their sorrows, The Last Resort promises to be a bar you can turn to, and looks a little like a sports bar you might find in Canada too.

Inspired by gritty roadside pit stops and rural small-town drinking, the bar will be offering a ‘wallet-friendly’ menu with  'approachable and straightforward' drinks reminiscent of your college days. Expect beers ($40-$50), wine ($40/glass, $180/bottle), and servings of strong cocktails that include whiskey apple, bourbon Coke, rum sour, vodka cranberry, Margarita, and Long Island Iced Tea (all at $50/serving). Meanwhile, the food menu, designed by executive chef Jowett Yu of Ho Lee Fook and Le Garçon Saigon, will focus on comfort foods such as hot fried chicken made with local (three-yellow) chicken and hot chicken sandwiches with side options of potato wedges, pickles, salad, or fried scamorza.  

The Last Resort team Ashim, JJ, and Tracey

”We have been a part of Soho for so long now, it has become our home and we really wanted to open something that was made for us, for our teams, our friends, and our peers,” shares Black Sheep Restaurants founder Christopher Mark. “A lot of the team have spent time living in Canada and have a similar nostalgia for these no-frills bars that act as a haven after long days or nights, in some cases, long weeks and months, where those in the neighbourhood, as well as those working in the industry, could find a little respite,” he adds. 

Located at 52B Peel St, Central, The Last Resort is operating with a catering license and is open on Tuesdays to Sundays 5pm to 10pm. Follow them on Instagram for updates. 

Want to hear about the latest restaurant news or openings, and learn about the most happening dining and drinking spots in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox,

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.