With ongoing social distancing regulations, Hong Kong bars have still not been able to reopen, and as a result, have pivoted their offerings to bottle takeaways and delivery, while bars with catering permits continued to serve thirsty Hongkongers as cafes. But even with these current conditions, there’s still a lot of fascinating new watering holes opening and adding to Hong Kong's cocktail scene. Another bar to add to that list is The Last Resort, a new dive bar from the team behind Black Sheep Restaurants, which is officially opening in Soho on February 23. The bar was initially scheduled to open in November last year but was pushed back due to government restrictions.

The Last Resort exterior

The new bar is 'nothing fancy' and something between a dive, back-alley, or roadside bar – except friendlier. Made for those who've had a tough day and need to see a friendly face, or drown their sorrows, The Last Resort promises to be a bar you can turn to, and looks a little like a sports bar you might find in Canada too.

Inspired by gritty roadside pit stops and rural small-town drinking, the bar will be offering a ‘wallet-friendly’ menu with 'approachable and straightforward' drinks reminiscent of your college days. Expect beers ($40-$50), wine ($40/glass, $180/bottle), and servings of strong cocktails that include whiskey apple, bourbon Coke, rum sour, vodka cranberry, Margarita, and Long Island Iced Tea (all at $50/serving). Meanwhile, the food menu, designed by executive chef Jowett Yu of Ho Lee Fook and Le Garçon Saigon, will focus on comfort foods such as hot fried chicken made with local (three-yellow) chicken and hot chicken sandwiches with side options of potato wedges, pickles, salad, or fried scamorza.

The Last Resort team Ashim, JJ, and Tracey

”We have been a part of Soho for so long now, it has become our home and we really wanted to open something that was made for us, for our teams, our friends, and our peers,” shares Black Sheep Restaurants founder Christopher Mark. “A lot of the team have spent time living in Canada and have a similar nostalgia for these no-frills bars that act as a haven after long days or nights, in some cases, long weeks and months, where those in the neighbourhood, as well as those working in the industry, could find a little respite,” he adds.

Located at 52B Peel St, Central, The Last Resort is operating with a catering license and is open on Tuesdays to Sundays 5pm to 10pm. Follow them on Instagram for updates.

