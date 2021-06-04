New European brasserie Margo and Martini bar Kyle & Bain to open on Ice House Street

This new bar and restaurant concept is created by the group behind La Rambla and The Diplomat

Hong Kong is as busy as ever, and it feels as though we are almost back to 'normal'. Month after month, we see various spots reopening and brand new concepts opening in the city. This month, we’re excited to welcome another food and drink destination in Central from the group behind Spanish restaurant La Rambla by Catalunya, Japanese restaurant Wagyumafia, and American style cocktail bar The Diplomat.

Margo

Set to open by the end of June, the new double concept will take its residence on Ice House Street. Margo, the intimate brasserie-esque European restaurant, will be helmed by chef Mario Paecke, the former chef de cuisine of Somm and sous chef at two-Michelin-starred restaurant Amber. While Kyle & Bain, Hong Kong’s first Martini-centric bar, will be led by The Diplomat’s co-founder John Nugent.

Taking inspiration from his European travels, chef Mario will be serving light bistro-style dishes that include tilapia served with grilled peaches, chanterelle mushrooms and verbena-Champagne sauce on mashed potatoes, a modern take on the popular Berlin curry sausage dish of currywurst, and German meatball dish Königsberger Klopse which features veal meatballs and Norwegian langoustine served with a creamy caper sauce.

M argo interior

On the restaurant’s mezzanine floor, Kyle & Bain pays homage to the history of Ice House Street by naming the bar after Scottish engineers William Kyle and John Bain, who obtained the patent for Hong Kong’s first ice machine in 1870 and set up the city’s first ice plant at the same location where the bar is now located. Nugent will be offering signature Martini serves and colonial-inspired drinks.

M ixologist John Nugent and chef Mario Paecke

Margo, Kyle & Bain will be located at Shop 6, The Gallery, 9 Queens Road, Central. Watch this page for the opening date and more details about the venue! For more dining inspiration, visit our list of the top restaurants to eat at this month and check the latest eat and drink news in the city.



