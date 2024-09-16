Negroni Week is back in Hong Kong for another year from September 16 and 22! In case you aren’t familiar with the global cocktail event, this initiative was launched in 2013 by drink-focused publication Imbibe Magazine, and started as an event that raised money for several global charitable causes. Since then, Negroni Week has spread to all corners of the world and raised over $5 million USD for charitable organisations to date.



This year, the global event is celebrating its 12th anniversary, and over 100 Hong Kong venues will be serving their exclusive renditions of the classic Italian cocktail. Additionally, each venue will give a participation donation to non-profit organisation Slow Food International, and donate a portion of their proceeds from each Negroni sold to local charities.



Honky Tonks Tavern | Photograph: Courtesy The Foundry Asia

Negroni Week kicks off with an opening party on September 16 at Honky Tonks Tavern, where customers can nibble on movie-inspired bites as well as sip on unique Negronis created by Nish Vargas from Artifact, Teo Guibbaud from Dead Poets, and Crystel Ramos from The Green Door. Drop by Shady Acres on the following evening (September 17) to sample five different Campari cocktails and play games like foosball and air hockey. On September 18, Cordis Hong Kong’s hotel bar, Alibi - Wine Dine Be Social, invites Anthony Luis from Jakarta-based bar Carrots for an exclusive guest shift revolving around Negronis with Indo-Chinese flavours.



Sophia Loren House | Photograph: Courtesy The Foundry Asia

Cantonese-spirits-focused bar Kinsman and Manto Cheung from Shenzhen’s RMK Shochu Bar will offer drinks inspired by iconic film director Wong Kar-wai on September 19. On the same evening, grab your gang and catch renowned bartender and founder of Shenzhen’s Bar Choice, Ring Zhao, as well as founder of Ratafia Rossi, Simone Rossi behind the stick at modern Japanese izakaya Zuma. Let your hair down at Sophia Loren House on September 20 as the top three finalists of Campari’s Red Hands cocktail competition showcase their skills and pour up their original Negronis at the multi-space venue.





Photograph: Courtesy The Foundry Asia

The festivities will wrap up at Soho House Hong Kong on September 22, as Oscar-nominated film director Derek Tsang shares his journey from Hong Kong cinema to Hollywood, accompanied by a special screening of Soho House Shorts, a Campari-powered film competition for Soho House members.

Bar Leone | Photograph: Courtesy The Foundry Asia

In addition to these exclusive events, several venues across Hong Kong will offer exclusive Negroni Week menus that shouldn’t be missed. Highlights include a collaboration between Bar Leone and luxury fashion retailer Mr. Porter; Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong’s limited-time menu that showcases 10 Negronis inspired by the hotel’s outlets across Asia; hospitality group Singular Concepts’ month-long Negroni celebrations, and many more.



Find all the venues in Hong Kong that will be participating in Negroni Week’s celebrations on Campari’s website.



