6 Cherry blossom treats to try this spring

Throughout March and April, The Lounge at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong is rolling out with a sakura flower themed afternoon tea ($698 for two). Aside from plating up classic items like scones with clotted cream and jam, the tea set also invites guests to savour Japanese sweet and savoury Japanese dishes infused with cherry blossoms, like the cherry blossom and chocolate tart and sakura champagne agar jelly with peach. The Lounge’s afternoon tea is currently available until April 30 and can be purchased for takeaway.