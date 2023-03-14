Hong Kong
nina patisserie sakura desserts
Photograph: Courtesy Nina Hospitality

6 Cherry blossom treats to try this spring

Find these delicious treats in full bloom

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Spring has sprung and plenty of colourful flowers have bloomed across the city – including dreamy pink Japanese cherry blossoms! Aside from admiring these gorgeous flowers, you can also embrace the season by savouring creative dishes and drinks packed with sweet ​​cherry blossom flavours. From delectable desserts to tantalising cocktails, get these on your must-eat list.

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Central

Throughout March and April, The Lounge at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong is rolling out with a sakura flower themed afternoon tea ($698 for two). Aside from plating up classic items like scones with clotted cream and jam, the tea set also invites guests to savour Japanese sweet and savoury Japanese dishes infused with cherry blossoms, like the cherry blossom and chocolate tart and sakura champagne agar jelly with peach. The Lounge’s afternoon tea is currently available until April 30 and can be purchased for takeaway.

room 3
Photograph: Courtesy room 3/Michael PERINI

room 3

  • Bars and pubs
  • Gastropubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Contemporary Japanese gastrobar Room 3 presents a series of cherry blossom cocktails to usher in the new season, including Sakura Blossom ($150), which combines sakura leaf infused vodka with lemon juice, homemade lemongrass cordial, Maraschino cherry liqueur, and egg white for a light and creamy finish. Room 3 also offers a Japanese spin on the classic Italian negroni ($150) using gin, Campari, flower petal infused vermouth, and a dash of grapefruit juice. Another must-try is Sakura Cha ($150), which blends Japanese gin, peach and jasmine soda, silver needle tea, and blossom petals together into a pastel pink creation. Room 3’s spring cocktails can also be enjoyed at their sister location Kappo Mu.

Nina Patisserie
Photograph: Courtesy Nina Hospitality

Nina Patisserie

Nina Patisserie offers a range of delectable treats in their Spring in Sweet Pink collection. Get your hands on the strawberry sakura mochi chiffon cake ($388 for 14cm, $698 for 18cm) to enjoy soft, chewy mochi between layers of fluffy chiffon cake; or sink your teeth into the sakura raspberry cheesecake ($55) for a personal sized treat. For a more indulgent experience, Nina Patisserie Tsuen Wan West offers an afternoon tea set ($468 for two, $388 for takeaway) with blossom infused bites like Japanese raindrop cake and strawberry mont blanc tart from now until April 30.

Grill Manten-Boshi
Photograph: Courtesy Grill Manten-Boshi

Grill Manten-Boshi

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

From now until May 31, Japanese omurice specialist Grill Manten-Boshi is plating up a series of Japanese blossom-inspired dishes for diners to dig into. Start your meal by trying entrees like pink curry omelette rice ($128) or pink carbonara ($148), and order refreshing flower syrup infused drinks like sakura soda ($54) and sakura latte ($58) to wash everything down. Wrap up your meal by indulging in cherry blossom flavoured sweet treats such as parfait ($108) and souffle pancakes ($138).

Marco Polo Hong Kong Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Marco Polo Hong Kong Hotel

Marco Polo Hong Kong Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Visit Cafe Marco on weekends and public holidays during March and April to be greeted with a wide spread of cherry blossom treats in their afternoon tea buffet ($348 for adults, $248 for children). Inspired by the spring blossoms, Cafe Marco’s pastry chef Patrick See presents desserts such as raspberry sakura mousse cake with guava, sakura strawberry rolls, as well as green tea panna cotta with red bean topped with sakura blossoms for guests to enjoy.

Tea WG
Photograph: Courtesy Tea WG

Tea WG

Sip on alluring flavours of spring in Tea WG’s Always Sakura Tea ($388). This limited edition tea blends green tea with notes of wild Rainier cherry and sweet blossoms to create a delicate floral aroma. Tea WG also infuses the exclusive tea blend in handcrafted Always Sakura macarons ($20/pc, $120 for 6), which are filled with a rich chocolate ganache. Purchase the time-limited products from all Tea WG salons and boutiques, or from their e-boutique until stocks last.

